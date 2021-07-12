Deenova Expands its Italy Winning Streak with 9 Year Tender at ASST Vimercate Hospitals

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deenova today publicly disclosed that its remarkable European market success in 2020 steadily expanded to Italy during 2021, with the recent Public Tender Award won by Deenova at ASST Vimercate Hospitals for multiple D1 unit-dose robots including 6 All-In-1 Stations, 40 modules of Barcode, Fridge and/or Narcotic cabinets, and the continuous utilisation of Deenova’s world-class of full service unit-dose and multi-dose medications solutions.

Giorgio Pavesi, Managing Director of Deenova in Italy stated: “It is a confirmation of our European market momentum that started in 2020, to combine new business robot and service contracts at premier hospitals in Europe with additional purchase of technologies and complex services by previous Deenova customers, clearly showing a high level of continued satisfaction with our automation solutions amongst our existing customer base, such as Vimercate Hospital.”

ASST Vimercate Hospitals are 5 state-of-the-art acute and non acute hospitals in the territory of Brianza, where architecture, technology and organisation are all aimed at placing the patient at the centre of the logistic and diagnostic-therapeutic paths. They include: Hospital of Vimercate, Hospital Presidium of Desio, Hospital of Carate Brianza, Seregno Hospital Presidium, Presidio Ospedaliera di Giussano with approximately 900 beds.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, stated: “These 2 latest multi-year Public Tender wins (San Camillo and ASST Vimercate) highlight Deenova main differentiating characteristics compared to other suppliers: patient care crafted for compliance, better safety and therapy compliance, and 24/7 availability.”

Since 2004, Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere.

Deenova’s unique and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff.

Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information.