Weddings, Babies and Other Celebrations Are New Source of Nonprofit Donations Thanks to Generous Partnership With MyRegistry.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The next time you buy a gift for a wedding or a baby shower you’ll also have an opportunity to help make the world a better place.

Thanks to a new partnership between Generous, creator of online fundraising tools that connect donors and nonprofits, and the leading online Universal Gift Registry platform MyRegistry.com, you can now honor newly married partners, new parents or anyone celebrating a gift-giving occasion by making a nonprofit donation in their name at the same time you purchase a gift for their wedding, baby shower or other celebration.

The process is simple: When engaged couples, expectant parents or others set up their gift registry on MyRegistry.com, they can now list the charities they support – choosing from among more than 1.6 million nonprofit organizations – along with the gifts they would like to receive for their event. When gift givers visit MyRegistry.com to select and purchase a gift, they are presented with an opportunity to donate to the registrant’s favorite nonprofits.

This innovative new partnership will mean that millions of dollars in new donations will flow to nonprofit organizations around the country and the world.

“People today, especially young people, want their purchases to have a positive social, economic or environmental impact – it’s the rise of the conscious consumer,” says Generous CEO Ross Buntrock. “Our new partnership with MyRegistry.com provides this opportunity to have a positive impact on the globe at the same time you are honoring your friend with a gift. And the nonprofit recipient not only receives the benefit of a financial donation, but also the opportunity – if the donor agrees – to add another name to their mailing list and thereby grow their roster of donors for future asks. Given the success Facebook has had with its birthday fundraisers, the impact of our partnership on charitable giving is likely to be significant. It’s a win for everyone.”

Tech company Generous launched in Nashville in 2019 with the mission to make giving to charity easier and more impactful. It began carrying out this mission by providing personalized giving recommendations and helping people find companies that will match their donations. The platform also offers a highly secure way to give online and tracks all of a donor’s giving in one place, making it easy to gather all the information required to deduct charitable donations from income tax obligations.

“We are elated to launch our partnership with Generous,” says Nancy Lee, MyRegistry president. “Because charitable giving is such an important part of millennials’ lives today, giving them an easy way to incorporate it into their gift-giving occasions is a valuable service we want to offer.”

Because of Generous’s deep ties to the global nonprofit community, it offers users a choice among more than 1.6 million charitable organizations. “The MyRegistry.com donation opportunity is uniquely personal to the people setting up their registry,” Buntrock says. “For example, a bride and the groom can each designate their favorite charity or charities.”

Generous and MyRegistry’s partnership also supports in-kind donation wish lists for nonprofits. MyRegistry currently services thousands of nonprofits conducting holiday toy drives, back-to-school drives, children’s hospital toy collections and other initiatives. “Many times, people prefer to make in-kind donations instead of a financial commitment, and the wish list function accommodates this desire,” Buntrock added.

About Generous

Generous (joingenerous.com) is on a mission to make giving easier by offering simplified solutions to donate anywhere online. Generous creates frictionless charitable giving opportunities for donors, while empowering businesses to grow their bottom line and engage their customers through charitable giving. For more information, contact Lauren Guetz, chief revenue officer, Lauren.Guetz@joingenerous.com

About MyRegistry.com

Launched in 2005, MyRegistry.com (myregistry.com) is the global leader for Universal Gift Registry services. MyRegistry allows its users to create one easy-to-manage list for any gift-giving occasion, with the flexibility to include items from any store in the world. The only limit is your imagination. All Stores, One Registry.® For more information, contact Natalie Menjivar, community outreach manager, nmenjivar@myregistry.com