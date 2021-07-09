United Engineers & Constructors Joint Venture, The Steam Generating Team, Awarded Steam Generator Replacement Contract for Units 3 and 4 at Bruce Nuclear Generating Station

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Steam Generating Team (SGT), a partnership between Framatome and United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. (United), recently announced that the Steam Generator Replacement Team (SGRT) was awarded an approximately CA$350 million (US$284 million) contract with Bruce Power to replace steam generators at Units 3 and 4 of the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario, Canada. SGRT is a joint venture between SGT and Aecon.

“The Major Component Replacement Project is an important investment in the Bruce plant and its ability to provide dependable, carbon-free energy for years to come,” said Robert J. LoCurto, President of SGT. “At SGT, we bring our 25 years of experience to our work with SGRT and Bruce Power with the goal of supporting the local community and Canada’s clean energy future.”

SGRT’s scope of work includes engineering and planning activities, the removal of existing and the installation of new steam generators, construction management and procurement of materials, and construction activities.

“Our Framatome team combines strong expertise and know-how, innovative capabilities and a commitment to develop our footprint in Canada to serve as a long-term, reliable partner to Bruce Power,” said Catherine Cornand, Senior Executive Vice President of Framatome’s Installed Base Business Unit. “With our partners at SGRT, we are proud to support Bruce Power on its Major Component Replacement Project and its continued delivery of reliable, low-carbon electricity.”

“We are honored to perform a significant role in Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement Project, an investment into the life extension of the plant and its role in providing emission-free, reliable power to Ontarians,” said Scott Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of United. “At United, our mission is to partner with our clients to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands for today and for the future. This work, through SGRT with Bruce Power, is a shining example of our focus as a company.”

“While we continue to focus on Unit 6, which remains on track, it’s important to continue to plan for future Major Component Replacement Projects, which will play a key role in stimulating the economy as Ontario moves into the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Rencheck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Power. “Securing the long-term future of the Bruce site is vital to ensuring Canada meets its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

SGRT is currently executing steam generator replacement work on Unit 6, with the majority of work expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

In 2017, SGRT signed a long-term Preferred Supplier Agreement for steam generator replacements at the plant’s remaining five units as part of the Major Component Replacement Project.

About United

United Engineers & Constructors is an industry leading infrastructure engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company dedicated to improving lives by delivering the world’s most impactful solutions. Since 1905, we have served the power industry by providing comprehensive lifecycle services for the conventional generation, nuclear, transmission and distribution, renewable, and distributed energy markets. Together with our clients and partners, we are unified in our efforts to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands of today and for the future. www.ueci.com

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative solutions and value added technologies for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 14,000 employees work every day to help Framatome’s customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy. Visit us at: www.framatome.com, and follow us on Twitter: @Framatome_ and LinkedIn: Framatome. Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%) and Assystem (5%).