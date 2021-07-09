EDYE is Now Available on the Roku Platform in the U.S. and Latin America

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN-TV announced an agreement with Roku to include EDYE’s educational entertainment programming in the U.S. and Latin America*. EDYE is the first Spanish language premium SVOD subscription service designed for preschool children and their parents. This partnership allows Roku users to access over 70 preschool series from top animated content producers from around the world, anytime and anywhere, offering more than 2,500 episodes along with interactive parent guides that create learning opportunities for families to spend quality time together.

EDYE is committed to creating a safe space for children to experience high-quality content carefully selected and developed by distinguished psychologists, pediatricians, and educators.

“We are so happy that EDYE’s content will be included on the Roku platform, which will allow EDYE, Ray and all his friends like Pocoyo, Polly Pocket, Maya the bee, and Sarah and Pato to reach more families and children in the U.S. and Latin America with our educational and entertainment content,” said Maximiliano Vaccaro, VP of Digital Services at HITN. He added, “Through this partnership, we are strengthening our growth strategy in the region and promoting additional ways of enjoying precious time with the little ones.”

As of today, Roku users will be able to download EDYE through The Roku Channel Store to enjoy premium content in Spanish. Roku will also feature EDYE in their Mexico blog to promote the new app and boost engagement for children and the whole family.

*Edye is available on the Roku platform in the U.S, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Mexico.

For more information, visit https://edye.com/en/

About HITN:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere App available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a cable subscription. For more information visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About EDYE:

EDYE is the first Spanish language premium SVOD/OTT service designed for preschool children and their parents. Children and parents can find over 70 preschool series from top animated content producers from around the world, bringing together more than 2,500 episodes along with interactive games, books and parent guides. EDYE is available in the US on the App Store, Google Play, Apple TV and ROKU. EDYE is available on Claro Video throughout Latin America. For more information, visit: https://edye.com/ Follow EDYE on Instagram, Facebook