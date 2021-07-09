HCL Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with The Mosaic Company for Digital Transformation

NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.

As part of this endeavor, HCL will deploy a scaled Agile/DevSecOps delivery model across North America and South America to deliver process-led transformative services across applications, infrastructure and business analytics environments.

This partnership with Mosaic capitalizes on our strong focus on the agriculture business, mining and chemical segments. In addition, Mosaic will benefit from our presence in the Latin American market where the company will be able to execute on go-to-market models for different segments, including B2B and B2C firms.

“ Our partnership with HCL will allow Mosaic to create a stronger digital and analytics foundation to accelerate the ROI for key enterprise transformation priorities through innovation, insights, speed, and scale,” Jeff Wysocki, CIO for The Mosaic Company, said.

“ We recognize the strong focus of our customers to move to a more product-centric, stream-driven delivery model, which is an exceptional area of strength for us,” Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President for HCL America, said. “ We’re thrilled to help Mosaic scale its global capabilities with our transformative services.” As a partner and key enabler, Mosaic will rely on HCL Technologies to use its services to drive its strategic priorities, including functional collaboration and efficiency.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of nearly $10.17 billion. Its 168,977 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is a Fortune 500 company based in Tampa, Florida which mines phosphate and potash, and operates through segments such as International Distribution and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It is the largest U.S. producer of potash and phosphate fertilizer. Learn more at www.mosaicco.com

