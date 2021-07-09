KANEKA CORPORATION: Sales Expansion of Brain Aneurysm Embolization Coils in the United States

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaneka Corporation (TOKYO: 4118) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Minoru Tanaka) received U.S.-FDA*1approval in April 2020 for its new brain aneurysm Embolization Coil*2 (product name: i-ED COIL™),and has been marketing it through Kaneka Medical America LLC*3 since September 2020. By signing a sales alliance agreement with Asahi Intecc USA. Inc., Kaneka intends to further expand the sales in the U.S. market from August 2021.

The i-ED COIL™, a new product with the best-in-class level of coil flexibility, was launched in the Japanese market in November 2019. The sales have been steadily increasing as the product has been praised highly in reducing the rupture risk of aneurysms by Japanese neurosurgeons.

Kaneka Medical America has been promoting the product at major stroke centers in the U.S., the world’s largest market. In addition, Kaneka Medical America will accelerate the penetration of the i-ED COIL™ in the U.S. market in close collaboration with Asahi Intecc USA, which has its’ own sales network in the same field.

*1. The U.S. government agency that specializes in the licensing and enforcement of products that consumers come into contact with such as food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, veterinary drugs, and toys through people’s daily life.

*2. A medical device used in the treatment of brain aneurysms. It is deployed into the aneurysm through a catheter to prevent blood flow into the aneurysm. A brain aneurysm is a bump that develops in an artery of the brain, and if it ruptures, it can cause subarachnoid hemorrhage.

*3. The company changed its name from Kaneka Pharma America, LLC. on December 1, 2020, to enhance its global presence as a medical solutions provider.