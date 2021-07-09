Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Expands their Remine Product Offering to Include Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS) will expand their partnership with Remine to offer the fully featured Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management. SIMLS will offer the upgraded products as a complimentary member benefit to their more than 2,300 valued subscribers in the Staten Island area.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management will both modernize and simplify the Transaction Management process for SIMLS’s brokers and agents. By utilizing Remine’s industry-leading Transaction Management tool, Docs+ users will experience a plethora of solutions in a single platform, including a sophisticated clause system, fully functional PDF mark-up tool, change/edit highlighting and tracking, document templating and distribution, brokerage branding for forms and email, checklist builder and distribution, and impersonation for agent collaboration.

“SIMLS is eager to offer Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management to our members,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIMLS. “Remine’s modular approach aligns perfectly with our goal to offer our members industry-leading technology to power their businesses through strategic workflows.”

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with SIMLS by providing two of our four flagship products, Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management to its members,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our mission at Remine is to modernize the digital real estate journey by offering best-in-class technology that not only allows agents to leverage their time but also provides powerful search and collaboration tools and streamlined transaction management.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Staten Island Multiple Listing Service

Working as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale, the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS) is provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR), the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.

Comprised of more than 2,300 members, SIBOR and SIMLS serve real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.

Established in 1915, SIBOR/SIMLS exist to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.

All SIBOR/SIMLS Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

SIBOR/SIMLS – siborrealtors.com – is the prime source for Staten Island home listings and local real estate market trends.