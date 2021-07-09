Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) to fund Orchestra Macrosystems SBIR Phase II with the U.S. Air Force to Deliver Predictive Maintenance to Its Most Valuable Asset - People

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orchestra Macrosystems, a developer of training management software, announced the DOD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has committed to fund a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II opportunity with the U.S. Air Force that calls for Orchestra to deliver predictive maintenance to the Air Force’s most valuable asset - its people.

This Air Force SBIR Phase II is targeted at leveraging Orchestra’s advanced data capture capabilities for individual and collective training to design, test, and deliver a predictive capability to thwart, in particular, instances of non-combat musculoskeletal injury (MSKI).

“Innovation in human-systems integration for personnel, training and occupational health depends on wide-scale collection of reliable performance data. By digitizing the configuration and administration of assessments, the Air Force may then harness predictive analytics across large, uniform data sets to generate actionable insights into training. Enhanced collection and analysis of human performance data is instrumental to enhancing the readiness and deployability of today’s warfighter,” stated Orchestra’s founder, Dave Maloney.

A review of the Air Force Materiel Command Community Action Plan 2019-2021 overview listed musculoskeletal injury as the number one reason for lost duty days in the U.S. Air Force. A study published in the Journal of Athletic Training (Description and Rate of Musculoskeletal Injuries in Air Force Basic Military Trainees, 2012−2014) concluded that injuries among 67,525 recruits at Basic Military Training resulted in more than $43.7 million per year in medical and nonmedical costs.

About Orchestra Macrosystems

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Orchestra is a high growth technology company. The U.S. Air Force’s Expeditionary Center made precision data capture and analysis a reality when it successfully fielded Orchestra’s training management software to configure, organize, and administer collective training exercises.

About AFRL and AFWERX

AFWERX, in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), developed the SBIR Open Topics to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program. Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential.