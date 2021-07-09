Didomi Raises $40 Million in Series B Round

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Didomi today announced its Series B round of $40 million USD led by Elephant and Breega. The Paris-based startup helps developers and companies manage their users’ consent and preferences across their online and off-line channels. This funding will allow Didomi to support strong growth in its European home markets, finance its expansion to the United States and invest in its technology platform globally.

"Jawad, Raphaël and I have co-founded Didomi to make privacy easier for everyone and an obvious choice for companies," said Romain Gauthier, CEO, Didomi. "This fundraising is a major milestone on our journey to deliver on this mission. Not only does it reward the hard work of Didomi’s entire team, scattered across the globe, but it also gives us resources to keep building the best technology for our existing and upcoming clients. We are happy that Elephant shares our ambitions, and that Breega has renewed their trust in our project. We look forward to helping brands and publishers make customer journeys more transparent and trustworthy through a delightful consent and preferences management experience."

Privacy has become a strategic priority for companies globally

Consumer sentiment studies all converge on the importance of privacy in any customer relationship. A recent European consumer survey showed that 80 percent of consumers pay attention to privacy before purchase, and about two-thirds of consumers modify their purchasing decisions in line with companies’ privacy commitments.

Regulators across the globe have taken notice. Gartner estimates that by 2023, 65 percent of the world’s population will have its personal data covered by bespoke regulation, mostly to address growing concerns around privacy and national sovereignty.

Technology is also witnessing massive tectonic shifts with the gradual phasing out of third-party trackers, the complete reinvention of targeted advertising models, and more generally the reduction of the availability of data for which no permission has been granted in large ecosystems like iOS.

"Companies are now realizing they need to take action. What started as a pure compliance preoccupation, in the early days of GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, has since become a global concern by companies of all sizes to foster trust through better permission management in the technology stack," said Maximilien Bacot, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Breega. "Didomi is proposing popular and widely-adopted solutions for organizations seeking to address these challenges."

Helping organizations embed permission into every customer touchpoint

With Didomi solutions, companies like Giphy, Rakuten, UKG, Weight Watchers International and Wolters Kluwer get detailed analytics about consent behaviors that help them measure and optimize the benefits of transforming their user journey towards more privacy. This consent management tool can easily be customized and deployed across web, mobile, in-app, and even connected TV environments.

"Didomi has taken a developer-first approach as a platform,” said Jawad Stouli, CTO, Didomi. “With open APIs, public developer documentation and open-source SDKs for popular frameworks, our solutions are a good fit for tech teams and developers for all consent and preference management use cases. Didomi allows tech teams to easily embed consent into their apps and systems, lowering the cost of compliance and removing technical hurdles to invest in privacy, which is much needed across today’s markets."

Investing in technology and expanding into the US

The funding will allow Didomi to develop a more convenient, self-service platform upon which organizations of all sizes can create consent and preference management interfaces. Beyond building world-class technology, the funding will also be used to expand its global footprint by opening an office in the US.

To date, Didomi has raised a total of $46 million, which includes $6 million in a previous Series A round led by Breega with the support of Bpifrance.

"Consent and preference management is becoming a must have for global businesses, and Didomi is at the forefront of innovation in this market," said Peter Fallon, General Partner, Elephant. “This investment is a testament to Didomi's unique approach, differentiated technology, and the team's ability to execute. The company has grown rapidly and is well positioned to continue scaling in the US and other international markets. We are excited to be working with Romain, Jawad, Raphaël and the team, and we look forward to many more future milestones."

ABOUT DIDOMI

Didomi builds technology that allows organizations to place customer consent at the core of their strategy. By making consent and preferences easily accessible, companies benefit from compliant customer data while seeing higher engagement and increased user trust. Consumers, on their side, are free to choose what data to share and how to stay connected to their favorite brands across touchpoints. Didomi products include a Consent Management Platform (CMP), which collects billions of consents every month, a Preference Management Platform (PMP), and a powerful suite of bespoke solutions to build better consent and preference management. Find out more at www.didomi.io.

ABOUT BREEGA

Breega is a founder-friendly VC, with €260M under management, investing in promising European high tech startups from Seed/Series A stage. Breega provides much more than just capital. Built by founders for founders, Breega supports its portfolio companies through each phase of their development, providing them with free-of-charge operational expertise (HR, biz dev,marketing & legal) and international development opportunities. Breega invests in trailblazing companies such as Exotec (robotics), Curve (fintech), uDelv (autonomous vehicles) or Fretlink (marketplace).

ABOUT ELEPHANT

Elephant is a venture capital firm founded in 2015 that invests in the enterprise software, internet and mobile markets. With offices in Boston and New York City, Elephant has raised over $900 million since inception and has a portfolio that includes KnowBe4, A Cloud Guru, Allbirds, and Scopely.