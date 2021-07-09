Generational Equity Advises Sports Med Denton in its Sale to Blue Sky Therapy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Sports Med Denton, LLC (dba D&D Sports Med) to Blue Sky Therapy. The acquisition closed June 22, 2021.

Located in Denton, Texas, (with additional locations in Aubrey and Sanger), D&D Sports Med is a certified outpatient private practice specializing in orthopedics, hand therapy, sports, industrial, vestibular, and spinal rehabilitation. The Company provides physical therapy (PT) and occupational therapy (OT) services to individuals with mild to moderate orthopedic, musculoskeletal, and neurological conditions. The professional staff consists of physical therapists, hand therapists (OTs), athletic trainers, fitness specialists and technicians.

The major areas of clinical expertise include the treatment of all joints and spinal injuries, industrial rehabilitation and the treatment of vestibular, concussion and neurological disorders. Various manual therapy techniques and the implementation of customized patient programs are the hallmark of the practice. Clinicians have earned certifications in manual therapy, dry needling, functional movement screens (FMS), hand therapy (CHT), strength and conditioning (CSCS), industrial (FCE & POET) and return to golf (TPI), while actively seeking others.

Blue Sky Therapy, headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, is a provider of rehabilitation services known for its innovations in resident centered care in skilled nursing, independent and assisted living, and outpatient settings. The company provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy to patients and client facilities. Its benchmarking services have helped providers achieve significant gains in client outcomes, documentation compliance, and financial success. The Company has six clinics, four in Ohio and two in Florida.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team lead by Senior M&A Advisor, Cory Strickland, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with D&D Sports Med.

“This was my first transaction in the physical therapy space; and since that time, I have had the pleasure of getting acclimated to a wonderful industry both as a patient and as a deal maker. It’s been great to meet some of the key players aggressively expanding into this space,” said Strickland.

He added, “I was thrilled to be able to meet a true pioneer in the sports focused D&D North Texas practice lead by Kathy Dieringer who leads a great team. I am equally as excited to have been able to join Blue Sky Therapy to D&D which is new on the scene of acquisitions and rapidly moving into the Texas markets. I wish both the buyer and seller success in their future endeavours.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.