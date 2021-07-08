Science Akadémeia, the Atlanta Preschool of Science, to Offer Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Curriculum for Children Ages 2 to 6

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first five years of a child’s life are characterized by gaining tremendous knowledge about the world around them. How a child processes the information they absorb during this crucial time of development is something that the American educational system has largely ignored until recently. It’s that vacancy in a child’s education that Science Akadémeia, the Atlanta Preschool of Science (SATAPOS), plans to provide by integrating an advanced, research-based curriculum called Seeds of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). It is the first STEM preschool in Georgia using this proven program.

Developed by researchers from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), the College of the Holy Cross, and teachers from the Worcester Child Development Head Start Program, the Seeds of STEM curriculum utilizes engineering techniques to guide learning.

“We have a responsibility to jump start our students’ learning with a 21st Century educational curriculum like Seeds of STEM,” says Evangeline Agbogu, a former Emory University Research Scientist, Founder and Administrator of the school. “To truly empower a child, a customized science education framework that is developmentally appropriate, fun and exciting in a happy nurturing environment must be the rule, not the exception.”

Agbogu earned her B.S. in Biology/Microbiology from The Ohio State University and an M.S. in Education Instruction from Central Michigan University. The school was born out of her own love for science and nurtured as an inquisitive child who was always curious about how things worked and her love of nature.

Science Akadémeia provides a full-day, year-round program for children ages 2 years to 6 years and after school for elementary to middle-schoolers. Special STEM activities and programs will be offered throughout the year including coding, robotics, tutorials, science experiments for elementary to middle-schoolers.

Interested parents and students are invited to visit during Science Akadémeia’s Open House on July 9th and 10th from 12 to 6pm at 9550 Nesbit Ferry Road, Alpharetta, Georgia. Private tours may be scheduled as well by calling (770) 282-6891 or emailing Administrator@SATAPOS.COM. To learn more visit ScienceAkademeia.org.