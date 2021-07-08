CMTC Helps Resistor Manufacturer Select & Implement a New ERP System for Improved Operations

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) helped Riedon, Inc. investigate new business systems to provide their decision-makers with easier access to information about business operations, sales, and markets.

Since 1960, Riedon has been a vertically-integrated, global leader in the design and manufacture of precision and power resistors. Utilizing the latest in wire wound, thin and thick film, and foil technologies, Riedon offers one of the broadest product ranges in the resistor industry.

Riedon recently reached out to CMTC for help with their software system. The existing system relied on a number of spreadsheets to support finance and operations—in addition, it lacked functionality and was slow and inflexible. As Riedon’s business expanded, the software’s limitations prevented the company from moving forward against the competition.

To help Riedon address their long-term business system needs, CMTC provided resources and expertise to perform an enterprise software selection (ERP, MRP, and key modules). CMTC worked closely with key Riedon managers and employees to gain a thorough and clear understanding of the business and future growth goals; identify and qualify vendors and implementers; prepare vendor demos; and vet references. The planning methodologies and deliverables were specifically designed to provide Riedon’s management team with the tools they needed to efficiently evaluate, and subsequently select, viable enterprise systems.

As a result, Riedon reports $40,000 in cost savings, $100,000 in capital investments, $100,000 invested in workforce practices, and $70,000 invested in information systems and software in the past 12 months. The company was also able to retain 1 to 2 jobs following the ERP implementation.

Riedon’s President Michael Zoeller says of the experience, “The guidance and help we received from CMTC was instrumental in our successful ERP selection and implementation.”

For more information about CMTC’s business services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates as part of a National Network through a cooperative agreement between the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the U.S. Department of Commerce for the State of California.