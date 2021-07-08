Black Pumas Join Don’t Mess With Texas® Star Line-Up to Champion Litter Prevention in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four-time Grammy-nominated musical artists Black Pumas are taking their place among the line-up of Texas legends and celebrities who have partnered with Don’t mess with Texas to remind Texans to clean-up their act when it comes to roadside litter.

Beginning July 7, 2021, the Austin-based rock and soul band, led by singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, will appear in a new television commercial and radio PSA for Don’t mess with Texas that will air on TV networks, cable channels, radio stations and digital platforms.

For a creative spin on the creation of the commercial, Black Pumas partnered with Don’t mess with Texas to host a one-of-a-kind performance at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 25, 2021. The special performance took place before the band’s historic five-night, sold out show run at Stubb’s and featured an intimate concert for 150 winners of a social media contest. The contest winners submitted a photo or video of themselves picking up litter to gain entry to the exclusive performance.

“We are excited to add Black Pumas to the line-up of Texas music icons lending their unique voice to the Don’t mess with Texas campaign,” said Becky Ozuna, administrator for the campaign. “Black Pumas’ obvious passion for the state of Texas and its people make them a perfect partner to amplify the reach of our litter-free message.”

In teaming up with Don’t mess with Texas, Black Pumas join the host of other Texas celebrities who have lent their support to the campaign throughout the years including Willie Nelson, George Strait, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu, the Randy Rogers Band, Las Fenix, Grupo Fantasma and Oscar winner and Minister of Culture/M.O.C. Matthew McConaughey.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state.

