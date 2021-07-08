Waypoint Residential Acquires Sixth 2021 Development Project

Rendering of Waypoint Residential, LLC's Vero Beach, FL development. (Image Credit: Waypoint Residential)

BOCA RATON, Fla.--()--Waypoint Residential, LLC, through a subsidiary, has acquired land for its sixth development of 2021. This Class A conventional multifamily project will sit on a 22-acre parcel in Vero Beach, Florida, with convenient access to the Space Coast. It is expected to consist of 176 units and a full array of amenities.

About Waypoint Residential

Waypoint Residential, LLC (“Waypoint”) is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the rental housing sector. Founded in 2011 and with four offices nationwide, the firm acquires, develops, operates, and finances multifamily rental properties throughout the United States, with a focus on the Sunbelt region. Waypoint’s investment activity exceeds $4.5 billion across more than 28,000 units.

Contacts

Arriann Weiss
VP, Marketing and Communications
(203) 210-2773
aweiss@waypointresidential.com

