NYU Shanghai and NYU Stern Expand Portfolio of Jointly Offered One-Year MS Programs with Launch of New MS in Organization Management & Strategy and MS in Marketing & Retail Science

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYU Shanghai and NYU Stern School of Business are expanding their successful partnership to introduce two new one-year Master of Science programs to prepare new and recent college graduates with career ambitions in management and marketing in China and the broader Asia region.

The jointly offered programs, an MS in Organization Management & Strategy and an MS in Marketing & Retail Science, leverage the combined intellectual and instructional resources of NYU Shanghai and NYU Stern. The programs will entail 12 months of full-time study over three semesters in two global business hubs, starting with a summer semester at NYU Stern in New York City followed by fall and spring semesters in China at NYU Shanghai. Students will learn from world-renowned NYU faculty who are hand-selected to teach these programs. The first classes will enroll in June 2022. Graduates will join an NYU alumni network of more than 600,000 worldwide, including more than 18,000 alumni in Asia.

The programs will build on the existing partnership between NYU Shanghai and NYU Stern in the successful launch of their inaugural joint Master of Science programs, the MS in Data Analytics & Business Computing and MS in Quantitative Finance, which welcomed their first cohorts in June 2019. Graduates of the programs have gone on to careers with top firms including Apple, Bank of China, Deloitte, Discover, EY, Orient Futures, Panda Capital, Ping An, PwC and more.

NYU Shanghai Chancellor Tong Shijun said, “ These new programs align with NYU Shanghai’s mission to create educational opportunities that encourage international engagement and global perspectives. They also build on a collaboration with NYU Stern that has only grown stronger and deeper. Just like with our existing programs, we expect the MS in Organization Management & Strategy and the MS in Marketing & Retail Science to both attract and train future business leaders in China.”

“ With innovative courses that will ground students in foundational knowledge and skills while also illuminating newer trends, these programs will offer rigorous academic experiences,” said Jeffrey Lehman, Vice Chancellor, NYU Shanghai. “ Students will receive a rich education that will equip them to contend with the forces driving the rapid transformations that define global business today.”

“ After demonstrated success with the MS in Data Analytics & Business Computing and MS in Quantitative Finance programs, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with NYU Shanghai to prepare the next generation of young minds to excel in additional high-growth markets in Asia,” said Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern. “ With industry-leading scholars at the helm, these programs are designed to prepare students to anticipate, harness and lead change -- the essential skills that employers are demanding from the next generation of talent that will join their firms.”

NYU Stern's top-ranked Marketing and Management and Organizations departments are home to influential researchers, thought leaders and instructors. Stern also recently established the Center for the Future of Management with the mission to foster cutting-edge research on major shifts in the global business landscape, and the challenges and opportunities they present for business leaders, strategists and managers.

With its unique platform for study and research that bridges the New York University global network with China, NYU Shanghai has been pioneering new models of international higher education since its founding in 2012. NYU Shanghai’s business faculty features more than 30 distinguished scholars with vast academic and industry experience.

The MS in Organization Management & Strategy, under Academic Co-directors Professor Christina Fang and Professor Joseph Porac, will teach students topics needed in today’s increasingly interconnected, dynamic and global business context, including strategy, innovation, design thinking, negotiation skills, and more. This foundation will help students succeed in large and medium-sized Chinese private and government-owned business organizations, consulting firms, family-owned enterprises, or as entrepreneurs. The MS in Marketing & Retail Science, under Academic Director Professor Russell Winer, will prepare students to address the forces disrupting the field of marketing, including big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence through courses in marketing analytics, new retail technology, data driven decision making and more. Graduates will be equipped to pursue careers in both traditional marketing positions in global and Chinese companies, as well as in e-commerce and other companies in the digital economy.

Students in both programs will have access to academic extracurriculars including company visits in New York and Shanghai, in addition to industry panels and speakers. Students will engage in professional development workshops, events and one-on-one career coaching. Each program also features an affiliated advisory board of senior industry leaders from companies around China and Asia, such as Bain, Disney, Estée Lauder, FedEx, Microsoft, Unilever, and Visa. Both programs will culminate with a capstone project to solve a real case situation presented by a corporate client, including projects sourced from the advisory boards.

About NYU Shanghai

Founded in 2012, NYU Shanghai is one of New York University’s three degree-granting campuses around the world, alongside New York City and Abu Dhabi, and it is also the first Sino-U.S. joint research university in China. With an enrollment of 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a distinguished international faculty, NYU Shanghai exemplifies the highest ideals of contemporary higher education. At the undergraduate and postgraduate level, NYU Shanghai’s programs prepare graduates to be creative and culturally adept leaders with global vision.

NYU Shanghai was founded through a unique partnership between New York University and East China Normal University with the support of the city of Shanghai and the Pudong District.

About New York University Stern School of Business

New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village and deeply connected with the City for which it is named, is one of the nation’s premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern offers a broad portfolio of transformational programs at the graduate, undergraduate and executive levels, all of them enriched by the dynamism and deep resources of one of the world’s business capitals. NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu.