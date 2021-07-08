Conviva Care Centers Expands Relationship with Strive Health to Provide Kidney Disease Care Management to Patients in Central and Northern Florida

MIAMI and DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, today announced that Conviva Care Centers, a network of more than 100 clinics and 300 primary care physicians that specialize in treating seniors, is expanding its relationship with the company to deliver specialized kidney disease care management services for eligible patients in Daytona and Jacksonville, Fla., and the surrounding areas.

Strive Health’s multidisciplinary care teams work with Conviva’s primary care physicians, providing specialized, technology-enabled care services for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive combines advanced technology with high-touch patient care to slow kidney disease progression, prevent unnecessary and costly hospitalizations, and expand access to optimal therapies such as home dialysis and transplants.

“Strive Health understands the complexities of kidney disease and works closely with our providers to deliver a seamless experience to our patients,” said Steve Lee, MD, president of Conviva Physicians Group. “Our locations in northern Florida face the challenges of both urban and rural environments, necessitating partners that will closely collaborate with our teams and tailor their approach to meet the needs of the individual. Working with Strive Health’s clinicians helps us advance the preventive, personalized health care we offer our patients. We are excited to expand this program.”

Conviva Care Centers and Strive Health announced an initial arrangement in September 2020 focused on eligible patients in South Florida, spanning Palm Beach south through Miami. The program engages patients in managing kidney diseases, aiming to reduce hospitalizations and dialysis crash rates, increase home dialysis utilization, detect kidney disease earlier and connect patients to nephrologists and other specialists where and when it is needed. Through the expansion, Conviva members in Northern Florida will now have access to similar services.

“Strive Health serves as a bridge between nephrology and primary care, delivering transformative and holistic kidney care,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO and co-founder of Strive Health. “Our close collaboration with Conviva has helped elevate the patient experience with this complex chronic condition, and we look forward to expanding these services to more Florida residents and potentially to new Conviva markets in the future.”

About Conviva Care Solutions

Conviva continues to reinvent excellence in healthcare by embracing meaningful patient relationships focused on producing optimal health outcomes. With more than 100 convenient locations throughout Florida (Broward County, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County, and Tampa/Gulf Coast) and Texas (Corpus Christi, El Paso, and San Antonio), the vast network of Conviva Care Centers is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team of more than 300 primary care physicians and over 800 affiliated specialists that provide a wide range of vital healthcare services that patients require daily, including the advantages of senior care activity centers and 24/7 on-call physicians. The success of Conviva is measured by its patients’ clinical outcomes and long-term health benefits. To learn more, visit www.ConvivaCareCenters.com, or call (833) CONVIVA.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the national leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's model uses a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services to form an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or at www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.