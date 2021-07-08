Alliant Credit Union Launches Digital Inclusion Initiative

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Credit Union, a digital financial institution and one of the country’s largest credit unions and "challenger banks," launched a digital inclusion initiative to support the need for broadband access, technology equipment and technology education in underserved communities nationwide.

“We feel a particular obligation to create a more inclusive digital world,” CEO and President of Alliant Dennis Devine said. “Technology has become a necessity, not a luxury. We all need reliable broadband, equipment and technology know-how to get the best education, health care, career and financial opportunities.”

With its national and community partners, Alliant is focusing its efforts on three key areas: providing reliable broadband, digital literacy resources, and technology equipment to under-resourced communities. The digital credit union does this through Alliant Foundation grants and actively contributing to our partners' missions.

Alliant launches its initiative with three strategic partners in place: National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), PCs for People and EveryoneOn. It will work with NDIA and policy-makers to advocate for support for digital inclusion organizations, provide recycling opportunities for individuals and businesses to donate equipment to be refurbished with PCs for People and create opportunities for reliable broadband and skills training with its partnership with EveryoneOn.

Although the disparity of access to technology was highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic, the digital divides we see today have permeated across race, age and geographic location for decades. Alliant is proud to be part of the solution.

“I am excited about the work we are doing at Alliant because I truly believe we can make a difference in many people's lives, impacting generations of families,” said Devine.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 600,000 members and over $14 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant’s mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org.