First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth Sell Resource Label Group to Ares

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Atlantic Capital, Ltd. (“First Atlantic”), a New York-based private investment firm specializing in acquiring and growing mid-size companies, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, today announced that they have successfully completed the sale of Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label” or the “Company”), a leading, full-service manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and RFID/NFC technology, to the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since First Atlantic acquired Resource Label in 2011, the Company has experienced significant growth, expanded its product offerings, and enhanced its operations. Following TPG Growth’s investment in 2018, First Atlantic and TPG Growth recruited a new leadership team that focused on customer needs, continuously improving operational strengths and teamwork to ensure customer success. Over the past 10 years, the Company developed a highly successful M&A strategy to enter new geographies and end markets by bringing 19 companies into the Resource Label Group family.

Roberto Buaron, Chairman and CEO of First Atlantic Capital, said, “ Resource Label Group is an outstanding business and we are very pleased by the transformation we have helped it achieve. Led by CEO Mike Apperson, Resource Label’s management team has done an excellent job strategically scaling the business to serve diversified, attractive, and high-growth end markets across North America and expand its customer base and end-market penetration. Resource Label has grown impressively in recent years and I am confident it is well positioned to accelerate growth in the years to come.”

Emilio S. Pedroni, Managing Director of First Atlantic Capital, said, “ This investment exemplifies the value First Atlantic Capital brings to our portfolio companies by working closely with management teams to identify attractive areas for expansion, enhance operations and drive growth. We are pleased to have supported Resource Label’s transformation from a small, regional label company into the largest provider of pressure sensitive and other label solutions focused on small and medium sized customers. We wish the entire Resource Label team continued success.”

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group, said, “ First Atlantic and TPG Growth have been instrumental in helping us execute our growth plans. Their unwavering support has allowed us to focus on our customers, grow our capabilities, and achieve market leadership. The opportunity ahead of us is extremely exciting, we look forward to accelerating our growth and offering our customers more innovative solutions to help them grow their business.”

Dechert LLP served as legal advisor to Resource Label Group and Harris Williams served as financial advisor.

About First Atlantic Capital

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic Capital is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed 86 acquisitions assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, C-P Converters, and Resource Label Group. For additional information visit www.firstatlanticcapital.com.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With 19 manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require. Resource Label is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs over 1,400 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.