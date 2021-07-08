Lone Star Funds Consolidates Global Leadership of Its Opportunity and Commercial Real Estate Platforms to Include Asia

DALLAS & NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG & TOKYO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Star Funds today announced that it has consolidated global leadership of its Commercial Real Estate and Opportunity Fund investment activities to include its Asia operations.

“By consolidating Asia into our global structure, we believe we can allocate capital more effectively for the benefit of our limited partners, capitalize on opportunities in today’s rapidly evolving investment environment, and drive consistency in our investment approach across the globe,” said William D. Young, Global President of Lone Star.

Opportunity Fund Platform:

Under the new structure, Donald Quintin, Lone Star’s President – Opportunity Funds, will assume responsibility for Opportunity Fund investments in Asia in addition to his current responsibilities for Opportunity Fund investments in the Americas and Europe. Since joining Lone Star in 2010, Mr. Quintin has served in multiple leadership positions. Mr. Quintin has more than 26 years of experience in financial markets, comprising both corporate and real estate investing and portfolio management.

Lone Star’s Opportunity Funds invest in operating companies, corporate debt, and single-family residential assets among other financial assets. In 2019, Lone Star held the final closings for Lone Star Fund XI, L.P., the latest in the firm’s Opportunity Fund series, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $8.1 billion, and Lone Star Residential Mortgage Fund II, L.P., the latest in the firm’s U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series, with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $760 million.

Commercial Real Estate Fund platform:

Also under the new structure, André Collin, Lone Star’s President – Commercial Real Estate Funds, will assume responsibility for Commercial Real Estate investments in Asia in addition to his current responsibilities for Commercial Real Estate investments in the Americas and Europe. Mr. Collin joined Lone Star in 2007 and has served in multiple senior roles at the firm. Mr. Collin has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate and private equity investments on a global basis.

In 2019, Lone Star closed Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI, L.P., the firm’s sixth dedicated commercial real estate fund dedicated to opportunistic commercial real estate investments with capital commitments of approximately $4.6 billion. In 2020, Lone Star held the final closing of Lone Star Value-Add Fund I, L.P. (LSVAFI), which targets value-add commercial real estate investment opportunities in developed markets in North America, Europe, and Developed Asia. Capital commitments to LSVAF I total approximately $760 million.

Reorganization

In connection with the consolidation of Asia into its global leadership structure, Lone Star has made other changes to streamline its Asia operations. Simon Jin, who serves as Chairman of Lone Star China and is based in Beijing, will assume primary responsibility for sourcing investments from Chinese counterparties. Mitsui Matsunaga will continue to lead Lone Star’s investment activities in Japan. Mr. Simon and Matsunaga-san will report to Mr. Collin and Mr. Quintin with respect to Commercial Real Estate and Opportunity Fund investments, respectively. Lone Star has realigned its staffing levels in the region consistent with its focus on opportunities in Japan and China.

About Lone Star

Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 21 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $85 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; the Opportunity Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series.

Lone Star, a global private equity firm, invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes.

Lone Star is highly disciplined and value-driven, focusing on opportunities that emerge during periods of market dislocation, and often providing liquidity to markets in the aftermath of a financial crisis, with an emphasis on businesses, sellers, and assets that require capital support and management direction to succeed post-crisis.

For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.