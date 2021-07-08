Lunds & Byerlys Partners with GetUpside to Reach New Customers

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lunds & Byerlys, a Minnesota-based family-owned grocer, announced today that it has partnered with GetUpside, a retail technology company, to make its cash back offers available at all Lunds & Byerlys locations. The partnership with GetUpside is part of Lunds & Byerlys’ focus on quality, value, and service.

“We pride ourselves on providing each customer personal attention and exceptional value so they have the best shopping experience possible,” said Phil Lombardo, COO at Lunds & Byerlys. “By partnering with GetUpside, we are extending our commitment to personalized experiences while we reach new customers and motivate our current customers to come back more often.”

Today, GetUpside is live at nearly 30,000 restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores nationwide and works with the nation’s most trusted brands. GetUpside connects customers with local businesses and encourages them to transact using personalized cash back offers. Cash back offers are delivered through the GetUpside mobile app and incentivize consumers to visit participating locations and come back more often.

“Lunds & Byerlys and GetUpside share a similar goal—to strengthen our local communities,” said Tyler Renaghan, GetUpside’s Vice President of Grocery. “We are proud to help Lunds & Byerlys serve their customers in a way that is measurably beneficial for their business.”

About Lund Food Holdings, Inc.

With 27 locations throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area, Lunds & Byerlys is family owned and committed to providing every customer with a sensational shopping experience. The company’s extended family of employees has an unwavering focus on exceeding expectations through extraordinary food, exceptional service and passionate expertise. Learn more at www.LundsandByerlys.com.

About GetUpside:

GetUpside is a retail technology company that uses personalized cash back promotions to bring shoppers more value and proven profit to brick and mortar businesses. As millions of shoppers earn 2 to 3 times more cashback with GetUpside than any other product, businesses nationwide earn more profit without changing their business models. Many other brands use the GetUpside Partner Platform to power their own app experiences, leaning on GetUpside’s proven methodology to help shoppers and businesses do better. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has driven hundreds of millions of dollars back into our communities nationwide. www.getupside.com.