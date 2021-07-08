Genius Sports Deepens International Access to LATAM Sports With Exclusive Official Data and Streaming Betting Partnership With DIMAYOR

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has expanded upon its current relationship with DIMAYOR, the governing body of the premier competitions in Colombian soccer.

The new contract grants Genius Sports the exclusive rights to capture and distribute official DIMAYOR data and live video streams for regulated sports betting. This will include all Liga BetPlay, Torneo BetPlay, Copa BetPlay and Superliga BetPlay games.

Through the new agreement, Genius Sports’ network of over 150 regulated sportsbook partners will gain unprecedented access to more official premium data and streaming content from across Latin America. DIMAYOR joins other recent partnership wins for Genius, including the National Football League, Argentine Football Association and Liga MX.

To maintain the transparency and fairness of Colombian soccer, Genius Sports will continue to provide its premium Bet Monitoring System. By analysing global betting activity on DIMAYOR’s events, using predictive algorithms, Genius Sports’ technology helps to automatically flag any potentially suspicious betting activity.

Fernando Jaramillo, President of DIMAYOR, said: “The partnership between Genius and Colombian Professional Soccer is very important and a reflection of the growing global interest in our product. It is very rewarding that a multinational company with recognition in the fields of official data for betting and more is interested in our competitions and invites us to seek methods so that we continue to grow.

“The clubs and DIMAYOR hope to repay Genius’ trust and that this alliance will be renewed and expanded to the extent that we are all pleased with what we can obtain from each other.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “Colombia has been pivotal to the global success of Genius Sports since we first opened our LATAM headquarters in Medellin in 2016. Expanding our partnership with DIMAYOR, one of Colombia’s premier sports organisations, is another major milestone that will help drive the league’s expansion and deliver even more premium content to our sportsbook partners around the world.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports leagues and federations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About DIMAYOR

The Colombian Soccer Major Division (DIMAYOR) was founded on June 26, 1948 and, in accordance with its statutory purpose, is the entity in charge of organizing, managing and regulating the Colombian Professional Soccer championships.

From the beginning of DIMAYOR in 1948 until 2001, annual championships were held in Category A and only one winner was crowned. Starting in 2002, short tournaments were established, with a semester champion, that is two per year. The first champion of Colombian Professional Soccer was Independiente Santa Fe. Finally, the highest Colombian football entity seeks to become an institutional benchmark at the national and continental level by 2026, strengthening the performance of Colombian Professional Soccer, through the optimal, transparent and equitable management of its competitions and resources.