BigBear.ai Receives a Notice of Intent to Award a Two-Year Contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that the Air Force Research Laboratory (“AFRL”) has issued a Notice of Intent to Award a two-year contract for a Composable Collaborative Planning prototype to BigBear.ai. This effort, titled Project AURORA, will provide the AFRL with an opportunity to leverage BigBear.ai’s three AI-powered platforms – Observe, Orient, and Dominate – to accelerate the Joint Planning decision cycle, advance the use of automated technology platforms, and establish a shared data ecosystem in support of Service and Joint planners and action officers.

In addition, the advanced work associated with this prototype will establish the foundation to incorporate advanced computing capabilities, which include machine learning, robotic process automation, and natural language processing.

Dr. Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai, said, “We are excited to collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory on this important project and are confident that this prototype effort will demonstrate how our platforms intelligently leverage data to achieve decision dominance, which we believe will be a game changer for the Joint Planning community.”

BigBear.ai has teamed with industry leaders QLIK, Appian, KNIME and Neo4j to develop a modernized, rapidly deployable, and extensible platform. The companies’ collective success with similar efforts was the catalyst that led AFRL to select the BigBear.ai team for this project.

The prototyping effort is scheduled to commence in late September 2021.

A new leader in decision dominance, BigBear.ai is operationalizing artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through our end-to-end data analytics platform. We deliver superior information and decision support to customers in the private and public sectors through our modular suite of big data analytics and solutions. Each of our three products can be used on its own or together, including in conjunction with a customer’s existing technology: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense and U.S. Federal Government, as well as commercial customers across verticals such as infrastructure, energy, maritime transportation and logistics, rely on BigBear.ai’s advanced technology solutions to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and optimize solutions to complex problems, leading to better decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit http://bigbear.ai/ and follow them on Twitter @BigBearai.