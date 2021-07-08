Malta and Siemens Energy Partner to Develop Novel Turbomachinery for Malta’s 100MW Commercial Energy Storage Project

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malta Inc., a pioneer in long-duration energy storage, today announced a partnership with Siemens Energy to co-develop the commercial design of innovative new turbomachinery components for Malta’s long-duration energy storage system.

Malta’s Pumped Heat Energy Storage (PHES) system uses components based on industry-proven thermo-mechanic systems adapted for a novel energy storage application. This storage is charged with electricity from any source to be stored as thermal energy, and dispatches at discharge electricity and heat on demand. The partnership will focus on the development of innovative heat pump and heat engine components to support a utility-scale 100MW system for 10-200 hours of storage and further scaling to GW power range.

“We are excited to work with Siemens Energy, a world leader in industrial technology and turbomachinery. Their vast experience and know-how have already brought significant value to our development,” said Ramya Swaminathan, CEO of Malta Inc. “We are confident that, together, we can reach our cost, performance and schedule goals.”

In addition to dispatchable electricity and heat, the components in co-development will support a range of services that the Malta pumped heat energy storage system will provide to grid operators, including synchronous inertia, reactive power, and fast ramping.

“Siemens is committed to innovation for sustainable solutions, and we are excited to bring our expertise to bear on the novel components we are developing with Malta,” said Vinod Philip, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Siemens Energy.

About Malta Inc.

Malta is a developer of grid-scale long-duration storage solutions to deliver power and heat. Incubated at X, the Moonshot Factory (formerly Google [X]), Malta is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.maltainc.com.