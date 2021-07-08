TO Live Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN will be deployed among staff members of TO Live (“TO Live”), a city of Toronto agency managing and operating three of Toronto’s most iconic theatres. TO Live was seeking a comprehensive solution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among stage technicians and construction workers at its venues and to ensure the adoption of adequate safety measures. TraceSCAN will provide TO Live with a complete record of all interactions among traced interactions and identify those at high risk.

"We are all looking forward to events and performing arts becoming available again this summer. Yet we need to remain vigilant and take all and any necessary precautions to stop the possible spread of the virus and its variants. Our wearable AI solution helps trace interactions and limit potential COVID spread in all environments,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Facedrive Inc. "We see the TO Live deployment as a catalyst for many more applications within the entertainment and events industry.”

The TraceSCAN contact-tracing wearable solution is powered by a cutting-edge Bluetooth technology that works as a standalone device or in conjunction with mobile-powered solutions utilized by public health authorities. Our technology is secure and powered through Microsoft Azure. Following other successful deployments with enterprise customers and continuing demand for multifunctional connected health and safety solutions, TraceSCAN has demonstrated to its customers its benefit in creating safe workplaces and mitigating COVID-related shutdowns.

The announcement of this deployment comes on the heels of Ontario moving to Step Two of Roadmap to Reopen on June 30, 2021 (https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1000399/ontario-moving-to-step-two-of-roadmap-to-reopen-on-june-30). Although vaccinations are helpful in getting Ontario to Step Two, TO Live sees TraceSCAN as an important and necessary element in its efforts to keep its staff members and their families safe and protected as they prepare venues to reopen their doors to the public. Upon successful deployment with TO Live, TraceSCAN anticipates to expand its solution within the performing arts and events arena.

“We are happy to provide the TraceSCAN contact tracing solution to our employees and contractors and offer them an added layer of protection during the pandemic. We realize the responsibility and importance of response tools to promote health and safety as the economy anticipates reopening. Based on our research, TraceSCAN presents an excellent fit for an environment like ours,” said Matt Farrell, Vice President of Operations of TO Live.

About TO Live

TO Live (formerly Civic Theatres Toronto) is a city agency that manages and operates three major civic theatres – the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Meridian Arts Centre (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts) and Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts).

TO Live aims to provide quality performance and event facilities and to promote its contribution to the artistic, cultural and social vitality of Toronto and its communities.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.

Facedrive’s service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer).

Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 104, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

