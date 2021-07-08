Renowned Relationship and Behavioral Transformation Expert, Dr. D Ivan Young, MCC, is Featured in Forbes Coaches Council Success Stories Article

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. D Ivan Young is featured in this Forbes Coaches Council Success Stories article.

Connecting with the right partner is critical for the success of any brand. Dr. D Ivan Young has long been viewed as one of the most influential and well-respected life coaches in the United States. He realized that ascending to the next level in coaching could no longer be achieved by attaining another coaching credential. An ICF Master Certified Coach certification is the gold standard in coaching. It validates that he is already in the top one percent of coaches globally. His only option was partnering with the right organization. For Young's vision, the Forbes Coaches Council was that organization. "When it comes to creating a well-respected brand, having the right presentation and effective messaging is everything," states Young.

"When people can read my content, from a trusted and respected source, and say, 'You know what? What he's saying makes perfect sense; Dr. Young is a good fit for us.' That's in direct alignment with my vision for my brand!"

That's when the opportunity to join the Forbes Coaches Council presented itself. For Dr. D Ivan Young, it was a no-brainer. The Forbes Councils represent the best of the best. In January 2021, Dr. D Ivan Young became a member of the Forbes Coaches Council. Young quickly recognized that a partnership with this highly esteemed, invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches would be the perfect strategic alliance for the growth of his brand.

With fingers crossed, Dr. Young began the application process. After a detailed screening, and based on the depth and diversity of his experience, Dr. Young was vetted and selected by Forbes Councils.

"Forbes Councils doesn't just take anybody; one must exhibit a successful and verifiable track record. I've reached the point in my career where I cannot attain my vision for growth without effective messaging, messaging done with a partner that I can admire who's also a well-respected and recognized brand. Aligning myself with the right brand is critical. What attracted me to Forbes Councils is that they only give you a seat at the table if you have what it takes. They are committed to diversity and inclusion, but they're not about filling quotas, checking boxes and keeping up appearances. For me, that's what diversity and inclusion are all about," states Young. Strategic relationships are instrumental for the growth of any brand. The relationship between Forbes Coaches Council and Dr. D Ivan Young, MCC, is proof of that.