MEDIA ALERT: Back to school, back to normal?

What: Back-to-school sales tax holidays remain popular in many states. With many students returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year and others choosing remote learning or home-schooling options, the sales tax holidays may be especially important for parents this year. These temporary tax exemptions are available for a very short time and only apply to specific items and amounts outlined by each state. This infographic provides parents with some back-to-school shopping facts and projections for 2021.

Why: It is important to keep in mind and prepare for the tax holiday period in your state since the tax holiday period may be as short as only a couple of days. The earliest tax holiday, in Alabama, starts on July 16, 2021.

States Offering Back-to-school Sales Tax Holidays in 2021 (in alphabetical order):

Alabama July 16-18 Clothing (not accessories or protective or recreational equipment) with sales price of $100 or less per item; single purchases, with a sales price of $750 or less, of computers, computer software, school computer equipment; noncommercial purchases of school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional materials with sales price of $50 or less per item; noncommercial book purchases with sales price of $30 of less per book. Arkansas August 7-8 Clothing items under $100, clothing accessory or equipment under $50, school art supplies, school instructional materials, electronic devices, and school supplies. Connecticut August 15-21 Clothing and footwear (not athletic or protective clothing or footwear, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and similar items) that cost less than $300 per item. Florida July 31-August 9 Clothing, wallets, or bags, including handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags, but excluding briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags, with a sales price of $60 or less per item; school supplies with a sales price of $15 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use. Iowa August 6-7 Clothing and footwear (not accessories, rentals, athletic or protective) with sales price of less than $100 per item. Maryland August 8-14 Items of clothing (not accessories) and footwear with a taxable price of $100 or less. Mississippi July 30-31 Clothing or footwear (not accessories, rentals, or skis, swim fins, or skates) with sales price under $100 per item. Missouri August 6-8 Noncommercial purchases of clothing (not accessories) with taxable value of $100 or less per item; school supplies up to $50 per purchase; computer software with taxable value of $350 or less; personal computers and computer peripherals up to $1,500; and graphing calculators with a taxable value of $150 or less. Localities may opt out. If less than 2% of retailer's merchandise qualifies, retailer must offer a tax refund in lieu of tax holiday. New Mexico August 6-8 Footwear and clothing (not accessories or athletic or protective clothing) with sales price of less than $100 per item; school supplies with sales price of less than $30 per item; computers with sales price of $1,000 or less per item; computer peripherals with sales price of $500 or less per item; book bags, backpacks, maps and globes with sales price less than $100 per item; and handheld calculators with sales price of less than $200 per item. Retailers are not required to participate. Ohio August 6-8 School supplies with a price of $20 or less, clothing with a price of $75 or less, and school instructional materials with a price of $20 or less. Oklahoma August 6-8 Any article of clothing or footwear (excluding accessories, rentals, and athletic or protective clothing) that is designed to be worn on or about the human body and that has a sales price of less than $100. South Carolina August 6-8 Clothing (not rentals), clothing accessories, footwear, school supplies, computers, printers, printer supplies, computer software, bath wash clothes, bed linens, pillows, bath towels, shower curtains, and bath rugs. Tennessee July 30-August 1 Clothing (not accessories), school supplies, and school art supplies with sales price of $100 or less per item; computers with sales price of $1,500 or less per item. Texas August 6-8 Clothing and footwear (not accessories, athletic, protective, or rentals), school supplies, and school backpacks with sales price of less than $100 per item. Virginia August 6-8 School supplies and clothing: clothing and footwear with selling price of $100 or less per item, and school supplies with selling price of $20 or less per item. West Virginia July 30-August 2 Clothing with a price of $125 or less; school supplies with a price of $50 or less; school instructional materials with a price of $20 or less; laptop and tablet computers, not purchased for use in a trade or business, with a price of $500 or less; and sports equipment, not purchased for use in a trade or business, with a price of $150 or less.

Who: Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, and Carol Kokinis-Graves, JD, attorney and senior state tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting who specializes in tracking, analyzing, and reporting issues regarding state and local sales and use taxes, are available to discuss specific sales tax holidays for each state, including:

2021 effective dates

Qualifying items (school supplies, clothing, computers, software, etc.)

Dollar limits

