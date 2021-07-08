Cubic Reselected to Support Navy Synthetic Warfighting Centre

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced Cubic Defence Australia has been reselected to deliver contracted civilian simulation support staff in development and delivery of local and distributed simulation-enabled training events for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The two-year contract, valued at approximately AUD $8 million, provides a wide range of simulation planning, technical support, and professional interactors to enhance RAN’s multisite synthetic training events at the Navy Synthetic Warfighting Centre (NSWC).

Since August 2017, Cubic has been embedded in the NSWC organisation using live, virtual and constructive (LVC) simulation technologies, as well as contributing to research and development of future simulation technology. This will enable major and minor fleet units to conduct distributed mission exercises.

“NSWC Cubic continues to foster strong customer relationships at all levels ensuring the team continues to deliver on the Services,” said Miles Macdonald, general manager Cubic Defence Australia.

In addition to its contract with the RAN at NSWC, Cubic contracted support to Fleet Force Generation Directorate (FFGD), located at Fleet Headquarters, Potts Point, NSW. The purpose of FFGD is to enable Fleet Command to deliver the Navy’s warfighting effect by designing, planning and executing exercises necessary to train and deploy a Task Group.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation.