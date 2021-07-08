GoodRx and DoorDash Partner to Provide Dashers Nationwide with Access to GoodRx Gold

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced a partnership with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) to provide its network of drivers, also known as “Dashers,” with discounted access to the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program. Dashers across the country can now sign up for GoodRx Gold at an exclusive rate to access prescription savings of up to 90% on over 1,000 drugs, discounts for online doctor visits, and free mail delivery for prescriptions.

More than 57 million Americans – 35% of all U.S. workers – are freelancers, according to a 2019 study commissioned by Upwork and Freelancers Union. GoodRx and DoorDash’s new partnership aims to provide more independent workers who enjoy the flexibility of dashing with access to affordable care.

“All Americans need more access to affordable healthcare,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “Last year, we expanded our GoodRx Gold offering beyond exclusive discounts on prescriptions to include telehealth and mail delivery so patients can access affordable and convenient care along every step of their healthcare journey. Now, we’re excited to provide Dashers with a more affordable way to access Gold savings so these hardworking Americans can receive the care they need at a price they can afford.”

Through this exclusive partnership, Dashers are eligible to sign up for GoodRx Gold at a discounted rate so they can access large savings on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, see a licensed healthcare provider online via GoodRx Care, and have prescriptions sent directly to their house via free mail delivery when they use the service. Gold can save individuals an average of over $2,600 per year when filling at least 2 prescriptions a month or families an average of over $3,900 per year when filling at least 3 prescriptions a month.

“In the last year, Dashers have played an important role in our neighborhoods, connecting customers and community members to essential items, groceries, and meals, while enabling restaurants to adapt to meet the demands of a COVID-19 world,” said Emma Glazer, Director of Dasher Marketing at DoorDash. “We are excited to announce this new partnership with GoodRx and its importance in supporting the Dashers powering our communities.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $30 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app over the last three years.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding consumer savings, the number of Doordash drivers who may subscribe to the Gold program and the benefits of the Gold program to Doordash drivers. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.