ARIA Exchange Announces Exclusive Fan Engagement NFT Partnership with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ARIA Exchange, part of The ARIA Network, which is an integrated media group bringing physical and digital assets to life through advanced recognition, augmented reality and 360° immersive experiences, announced today a new exclusive fan engagement partnership with Major League Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created in 1982 by former Washington Senators player Chuck Hinton to promote the game of baseball, raise money for charities, inspire and educate youth through positive sport images, and protect the dignity of the game through former players.

As part of its partnership with MLBPAA, ARIA Exchange will offer rare and unique NFTs to honor the significant contribution of baseball legends to the sport today through their game-changing moments and pivotal personal experiences.

“We established the MLBPAA as a place where a player's drive for excellence and achievement on the field can continue long after they take their last steps off the professional diamond,” said Chris Torgusen, SVP – Legends Entertainment Group of the MP. “This innovative partnership with The ARIA Exchange gives fans and baseball lovers across the world an opportunity to participate with the players behind-the-scenes personal moments of success.”

The ARIA Exchange, as announced on June 30th, is a ground-breaking, sustainable NFT exchange. It offers carbon-negative minting, unique experiences, transparency, and security, along with original “living” NFTs.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MLBPAA to help bring to life behind-the-scenes, never before seen moments of these legends through the ARIA Exchange,” said Rebecca Jonah, Co-CEO, The ARIA Network. “What we plan to offer will be more than just a digital collectible—it will be a unique experience for baseball fans and a way for them to engage with their heroes like never before.”

ARIA Exchange is setting a new standard for NFTs by leveraging advanced augmented reality, triggered by patent-pending facial, image and object recognition that activates experiences from any visual instance across the globe. In addition to creating truly immersive experiences, ARIA Exchange will bring forth “living NFTs,” which can be continuously updated with new experiences and expand relationships over time.

“Athletes and creators are choosing ARIA Exchange over other NFT platforms because of our focus on and commitment to sustainable, carbon-negative, secure, transparent, and unique collectibles. The ability to earn revenue from NFTs long after the primary sale through royalties in perpetuity establishes benefit and collaboration across buyers, sellers, and creators,” said Darren Mann, Co-CEO, The ARIA Network.

ABOUT ARIA

The ARIA Network is a disruptive, integrated media network that uses proprietary technologies to immerse consumers and fans into new virtual worlds in ways never before imagined. ARIA builds disruptive augmented reality with gateways to infinite possibilities through recognition technology. ARIA also powers the ARIA Exchange, an advanced NFT trading platform that is more efficient, transparent, secure and carbon neutral. ARIA partners with global brands to dynamically engage their consumers and is the exclusive AR/VR partner of Brookfield Properties, powering over 100 malls across the country. ARIA partners with leagues, players and celebrities to engage and excite fans across this new phygital ecosystem and is a Fan Engagement partner of the National Basketball Retired Players Association, NHL Alumni Association and Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.