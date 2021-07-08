Fist Assist Devices, LLC Announces U.S. Distribution Deal and Sales Launch

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fist Assist Devices, LLC, announces a two-year affiliation with AIROS® Medical to commercialize and launch sales of the Fist Assist FA-1 device in the United States. The Fist Assist FA-1 is a wearable, patent protected, intermittent compression device that recently received FDA clearance for arm vein massage and vein circulation.

“We are thrilled to combine forces with AIROS Medical for the official launch of the Fist Assist FA-1 device in the United States. This is a huge milestone as we now have a committed, dedicated, and exceptional commercialization arm that is poised to deeply penetrate the United States market,” said Tej Singh M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fist Assist Devices, LLC. “As a vascular surgeon, I have worked with pneumatic devices for lymphedema distributed by AIROS for many years, and I am pleased to see Fist Assist join the AIROS product line of innovative pneumatic products. I am very excited to finalize this alliance and look forward to working with AIROS Medical to grow the United States market for the FA-1 device. Our goal at Fist Assist is to temporarily increase arm vein circulation and relieve minor muscle aches and soreness while making this innovative product available to as many users as possible. This alliance will help us achieve that!”

“With the recent clearance for arm vein massage and vein circulation, we are excited to distribute and commercialize the innovative FA-1 device,” said Chris Allerton, V.P. of Business Development of AIROS Medical, Inc. “We have been watching the Fist Assist technology for the past three years and patiently awaiting market clearance as I believe this is a ground-breaking, market changing, innovative, person focused product that will improve user quality of life throughout the United States. Plus, as a pneumatic compression device the FA-1 is a natural extension of our current product line and point of sale interaction. We are thrilled to be selected to launch and commercialize this technology!”

About Fist Assist Devices, LLC

Fist Assist Devices is a privately held company from Silicon Valley, California that has developed the Fist Assist technology over the past 30 years. The Fist Assist technology is patent protected and is focused on developing an intermittent, external wearable pneumatic compression for arm massage and increased vein circulation in the United States and increased forearm vein enhancement and AV fistula dilation/maturation in India, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

For further information, connect to www.fistassistdevices.com

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS® Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer and designer that specializes in compression therapy. The company’s team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners create medical devices that improve quality of life for patients battling lymphatic and venous disorders. The company’s product line includes the AIROS 6 and AIROS 8 Sequential Compression Devices and various compression garments that provide therapy to the legs, arms, shoulders, chest, and back. AIROS Medical was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA. Learn more at www.airosmedical.com.