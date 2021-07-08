Spire Data Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts

VIENNA, Va. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc., (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. (“Carahsoft”), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Carahsoft will serve as Spire’s Master Government Aggregator® for the Port Solution for Federal, state and local governments by making Spire’s industry-leading Automatic Identification System (AIS) maritime data and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft tracking data available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts, as well as Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

“Spire’s comprehensive maritime and aircraft tracking data aims to elevate government missions and help agencies make decisions based on near real-time proprietary data, insights and predictive analytics with global coverage,” said Ed Fakler, Federal Channels Director of Spire. “Our strategic partnership with Carahsoft, one of the most trusted Government IT Solutions Providers, will expand awareness and access to this data for more Government agencies and programs and support relationships with new and existing public sector customers.”

With a large, constantly evolving constellation of nanosatellites, Spire provides worldwide coverage of maritime and aviation activity, including in remote areas, seeking to minimize blind spots and increase safety in navigation. Spire’s industry-leading data sets give public sector organizations access to data for logistics decisions and mission success. Spire and Carahsoft believe that access to these data sets will not only allow government end users to save money and time through operational improvements, but also enable them to monitor suspicious activity across the globe. In addition, Spire’s flexible, clean and enriched AIS data is formatted to meet each organization’s unique needs with scalable, predictive maritime analysis. Similarly, flight tracking and air traffic APIs allow organizations to quickly integrate and query data using tools that fit current workflows.

“With the addition of Spire’s space-to-cloud data and analytics solutions to our portfolio, our joint public sector customers have access to near real-time global coverage to improve safety and efficiency and maintain complete global situational awareness to make data-driven decisions faster,” said Lacey Wean, Manager of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with the team at Spire along with our reseller partners to expand Spire’s impact in the public sector and make this crucial information available to keep agencies informed.”

Spire’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners contract #R191902, and Carahsoft’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the Spire team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or Spire@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at our website for more information.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. On March 1, 2021 Spire announced plans to go public through an anticipated business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SPIR.”

About NavSight Holdings, Inc.

NavSight Holdings, Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NavSight was organized with the opportunity to pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, with the intent to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.

