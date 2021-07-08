Bonnie Plants Implements PCS Transportation Logistics Software Platform

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCS Software (PCS), the leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, is proud to announce Bonnie Plants as the latest industry leading shipper joining the growing roster of enterprise shippers deploying the PCS platform.

Headquartered in Alabama, Bonnie supplies large retail stores all over the United States with a broad array of live garden plants including fruits, vegetables, herbs and succulents. Their complex supply chain network including 64 greenhouse locations around the country and a sales force of more than 500 sales representatives servicing more than 13,000 accounts requires a Transportation Management System (TMS) platform built to address the challenges associated with distribution of perishable product at enterprise volumes.

The solution selected by Bonnie Plants’ supply chain logistics leadership includes the powerful TMS functionality for automation of freight rating, routing and tendering as well as robust carrier management, spot market management and detailed reporting capabilities.

In addition to the core TMS functionality of the PCS solution, Bonnie Plants also elected to enable several additional solution modules available as part of the PCS platform. These include the private fleet management feature set to manage their significant private fleet of tractor trailers and the drivers associated with it, the AI-powered LoadFusion optimizer for rate rationalization, freight consolidation and optimized routing.

To support the critical need for timely, accurate pickup and delivery scheduling necessary for an organization growing and selling live plants, Bonnie elected to also enable the Advanced Scheduling module of the PCS platform, providing exceptional scheduling for pickup and delivery at greenhouses, distribution centers and customer locations.

“We’re excited to add Bonnie Plants to the thriving community of satisfied, high-volume shippers extracting significant operational and cost-saving benefits from their use of our powerful applications,” said PCS Software CEO Chris Poelma welcoming Bonnie to the PCS family of users.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.

About Bonnie Plants

Headquartered in Union Springs, Alabama, Bonnie Plants is the largest and only national supplier and producer of vegetable and herb plants in the United States. Bonnie grows 300 varieties of quality vegetable and herb plants for home gardeners across the country, with 70+ growing stations, serving the 48 contiguous states. Established in 1918 by Livingston and Bonnie Paulk, the company has remained in touch with its roots for more than 100 years. Bonnie Plants are available at garden retailers throughout the United States and online. For more information, please visit bonnieplants.com.