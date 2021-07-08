Stay in a Panoramic Mini Glass Home Surrounded by 80 Volcanoes with Airbnb and Volvic Natural Mineral Water

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbnb and Volvic are teaming up to offer a stay in a mini home hosted by Kilian Jornet, a record-breaking mountain athlete, with jaw-dropping views of the Chaîne des Puys Volcanoes in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France. Booking will open on a first come, first serve basis at 3:00AM ET / 9:00 AM CEST on July 19, 2021, at airbnb.com/volvic, for a one-night stay for two guests on September 18, 2021.

Guests will spend the night surrounded by 80 volcanoes in a 'LUMIPOD,'* a unique mini home concept blending indoor and outdoor space through glass offering panoramic views. Priced at just 1€** ($1.18 USD), the night at the famous source of Volvic’s natural mineral water includes:

- A virtual welcome video call from Host Kilian Jornet

- A guided tour from the on-site team to learn about the rich biodiversity of the natural park

- A sumptuous locally-sourced dinner for two by local Michelin star chef Adrien Descouls.

- A private morning yoga session with breathtaking views of sunrise over the volcano’s peak

- A volcanic hike designed by Volvic Global Ambassador and Host Kilian Jornet

- A hot air balloon ride overlooking the Chaîne des Puys Volcanoes***

All activities will be a balance of energizing and restorative, giving guests all they need to relax, recharge, and reconnect with nature. Guests will also be able to learn more about how volcanoes provide essential natural ecosystems.

As more people seek reconnection with The Great Outdoors, natural parks offer an alluring inspiration for adventure seekers. In fact, searches on Airbnb for listings near natural parks in France have seen a significant increase compared to this time in 2019,**** and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is arguably one of the most beautiful in the country.

“It has been difficult to reconnect with nature after a year of staying inside. Many of us are itching for the opportunity to reset and recharge and what better way to do so than by unplugging, breaking out of your routine in the stunning area of Volvic where our water is born,” said Shweta Harit, global VP Marketing at Volvic. “We are excited to bring a bucket-list experience to nature-loving consumers via our partnership with Airbnb. We can only hope travelers will feel refreshed from this experience as they see just how much strength nature can truly provide.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Volvic and Kilian to offer this exciting and exclusive stay that celebrates one of the natural wonders that France has to offer to the world. The past year demonstrated how connecting with nature is an important resource to regenerate and deal with stress. Natural parks provide endless opportunities for adventure for everyone.” - Emmanuel Marill, EMEA Director at Airbnb.

Interested guests should note that booking rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines and those who request to book must be able to comply with their country of residence international travel and COVID-related safety rules and regulations and share the same household to minimize risk. Guests can rest easy knowing that onsite staff have committed to following Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Volvic.

This press release encourages safe and responsible travel. Local and international travel requirements, as well as health guidelines, continue to change quickly. Check local restrictions at home and in your destination before booking a trip on Airbnb.

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

* Developed by LUMICENE, a French company based in Lyon, developing a circular and reversible window concept in collaboration with Saint-Gobain, as well as prefab modules such as LUMIPOD.

** Plus taxes and fees.

***pending weather conditions.

**** Search for listings with less than 1 hour drive to Natural Parks in France.

About Volvic (WWW.VOLVIC.COM)

Volvic is a unique natural spring water born in a volcanic natural ecosystem in the Auvergne region of France. 13,500 years ago, a volcanic eruption created an immense natural filter where water flows through six layers of volcanic rock; this creates a one of a kind filtration system that only nature can provide and that is how Volvic comes to life. The activist water brand has been fighting to preserve these ecosystems for years in an effort to restore balance to allow nature to continue to give us its strength and guarantee the purity of the water. As a part of Danone, Volvic has committed to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices and is doing so through several environmentally focused efforts. To learn more about Volvic, please visit their website WWW.VOLVIC.COM. Since 2020, Volvic has been certified Carbon Neutral by the Carbon Trust, and joined the B Corp movement.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 900 million guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer one-of-a-kind stays and unique Experiences that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

About Kilian Jornet

Kilian Jornet is the best mountain athlete in the world. For the last 15 years he has dominated the ski mountaineering and trail running scene, winning all major championship and races. Growing up in a mountain hut in the Spanish Pyrenees, the mountains have always been his playground whether is running, climbing or skiing. As a pluridisciplinar athlete, he also holds speed records in mountains around the world, including a double ascent to Mount Everest. Nowadays, Kilian lives in Norway where he keeps exploring his limits in mountain sports an inspiring a large community with movies, books and digital content. Kilian has also become a climate advocate who is working to raise awareness about the need to protect our environment through the Kilian Jornet Foundation. To learn more about Kilian and his Foundation, please visit www.kilianjornet.cat/en and/or www.kilianjornetfoundation.org