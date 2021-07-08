Exencial Wealth Advisors Partners with First United Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading independent wealth management firm Exencial Wealth Advisors (Exencial) announces its partnership with First United Bank (First United), a Spend Life Wisely Company® and one of the nation's premier financial institutions, which has acquired a minority stake in the firm.

As part of this strategic partnership, Exencial and First United are taking a technology and data enabled approach to collectively provide a broader, enhanced service offering for clients.

“Our newly formed relationship with First United is emblematic of our broader goal to help people live the lives of their dreams. This partnership will provide our advisor teams with unmatched depth in each area of our wealth management platform,” said John Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Exencial. “Further, First United’s unwavering commitment to their relationships with clients, communities, and employees mirror those of our own. It’s truly a perfect match.”

Exencial clients will now have access to First United’s personal banking, commercial lending, insurance, and mortgage services. Similarly, Exencial’s comprehensive wealth management offering, including financial and estate planning, investment management, tax and accounting services, will be made available to First United clients.

Following Exencial’s acquisition of Netting & Pace, CPAs in 2016 and Willingdon Wealth Management in 2020, this partnership will provide the capital deployment and flexibility necessary to further support Exencial’s regional expansion efforts and fund future deals as the firm enters the next phase of its evolution as a fully integrated financial services provider.

“At First United, our purpose is to inspire and empower others to spend life wisely,” shared Greg Massey, President and Chief Executive Officer at First United. “Our partnership with Exencial will support our efforts by providing our customers with a broader range of services in one location. We hope this will give them more time to focus on what’s most important and truly enable them to spend life wisely.”

“Together, First United and Exencial will further their collective mission to return to a world of hand-shake banking and integrated financial planning, where service frictions are reduced and clients can easily do business and transact while focusing on the important things in life,” added Burns.

Advisor Growth Strategies, LLC, a leading consulting firm serving the wealth management community, provided transaction advisory services to Exencial.

About Exencial Wealth Advisors

Established in 2002, Exencial Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm serving executives, mid-level managers, and others that have seen their financial complexity grow beyond their own ability to manage and coordinate it. With nearly $4 billion in assets under management, Exencial works to meet clients where they are, which led to the build-out of their wealth management platform that incorporates financial planning, investment management, tax and accounting, and estate planning.

About First United Bank

Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 banks, mortgage, and insurance locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It is one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest with assets of more than $10 billion, and it is among the largest privately held community banking organizations in the U.S. First United provides a full range of financial services including banking, mortgage, insurance, and investment products and services, and is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely®.