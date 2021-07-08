Chargeurs*PCC Launches Digital Asset Studio in CLO-SET Connect to Innovate the 3D Digital Design Process

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies, the world’s largest apparel interlinings manufacturer, and CLO Virtual Fashion, the world leader in 3D garment simulation technology, today announced that Chargeurs’ digital assets are now available in the CLO-SET Connect virtual open marketplace. The two companies’ exclusive partnership, first announced last year, will empower designers with comprehensive 3D rendering and pattern-making capabilities that diminish the need to create and ship physical samples, preventing material waste and significantly shortening product development cycles and time to market.

“The pandemic has revealed how crucial end-to-end supply chain digitization is, not only to create a more sustainable fashion industry, but to ensure business continuity amid disruptions,” said Audrey Petit, Managing Director of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. “CLO has long been a market leader in 3D design technology innovation, and we’re pleased to make some of our most popular products available to all designers via the CLO-SET Connect marketplace. This partnership makes the design process more efficient and sustainable, ensuring apparel companies can easily add our products to their digital iterations to create true-to-life virtual designs that detail exactly how fabrics will drape and fit, dramatically reducing the need for physical sampling.”

“Our CLO-SET Connect is the first global community for fashion creators that combines a marketplace, portfolio management tools and networking solutions,” said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. “As the first interlinings company to offer its catalog of digital assets on our marketplace, Chargeurs is driving sustainable innovation and giving designers the ability to see exactly how clothes will look, drape and fit when finished.”

“Hugo Boss is working together with CLO and Chargeurs*PCC for digital garment design,” said Tobias Kalthoff, Head of Materials Excellence at Hugo Boss. “It’s very progressive for the creative departments at Hugo Boss to have access to Chargeurs*PCC’s digital inner component products through the CLO-SET Connect platform.”

In addition to making its product catalog available for purchase on CLO-SET Connect, Chargeurs has created The Fusion Line digital showroom, which links directly to CLO’s marketplace, giving designers a quick and easy way to get to the products they need to complete their virtual creations. Designed by the award-winning MET Studio, the virtual showroom offers an immersive digital experience for Chargeurs’ customers and features a gallery of products from the Chargeurs*PCC Fusion Line of performance materials for multiple fashion, apparel and accessories categories.

“Many of our large clients are seeing great success with digital environments,” said Alexander McCuaig, Managing Director of MET Studio. “As traditional lines of comms shift, thinking dynamically means we work together with clients to engage with audiences in new and exciting ways. This new virtual showroom for Chargeurs*PCC allows them to bring their customers and partners into another world to experience their innovative products in a virtual but very interactive way. And with digital links to the CLO marketplace, we’ve now created a seamless way for designers to explore products in the virtual showroom and then immediately incorporate them into their designs.”

ABOUT CHARGEURS*PCC FASHION TECHNOLOGIES

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for the world’s leading fashion apparel brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and serves clients in more than 90 countries. Chargeurs has over 2,000 employees across 45 countries on five continents.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is a multinational technology company founded in 2009. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion is leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components related to digital garments through its state of the art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platform, to consumer facing services such as virtual fitting on e-commerce, all of CLO Virtual Fashion’s products and services are interconnected to provide clients and users with a more consolidated experience. Their products include CLO, 3D design software for apparel designers and brands, Marvelous Designer, 3D design software for character artists at gaming and animation companies, CLO-SET, communications and archiving platform for virtual garments, and CLO-SET Connect, global community for fashion creators and open marketplace. CLO Virtual Fashion is a global company with offices in New York, Munich, Los Angeles, Madrid, Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangalore, and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.clovirtualfashion.com.