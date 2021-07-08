Mandeville Private Client Inc. Continues to Enhance Advisor and Client Experience With Digital Vault Platform

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mandeville Private Client Inc. (“Mandeville”) is pleased to announce the launch of Mandeville Vault through its enterprise relationship with FutureVault, an industry leader in enterprise document management and digital vault solutions.

With Mandeville Vault, Mandeville is continuing in its commitment to enhance the advisor and client experience by providing a secure, white-labeled, digital vault platform integrated into its existing technology ecosystem. Mandeville Vault effectively improves the collaboration and relationship between advisors and clients by equipping them with a secure shared platform to manage information and documents better, together. In particular, clients are now able to receive, upload and share key files including onboarding documents, recurring client statements, market updates and communications, and financial services agreements, all in one centralized and secured environment.

“We’re looking forward to the impact our Mandeville Vault platform will have across our ecosystem in augmenting operational efficiencies, information security and the digital user experience for advisors and clients alike,” says Frank Laferriere, Mandeville’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Mandeville Vault provides a competitive differentiator for our organization as it allows for the secure and seamless management and delivery of documents from our back office to advisors through to our clients and their families. We are able to improve information distribution at every single intersection to deliver the ultimate in client experience.”

A few key components of the Mandeville Vault include:

Enterprise-grade security protocols and compliance features

Single sign on integrations with existing technology platforms

Automated document distribution and smart-filing technology

Dynamic checklists to improve client interaction in delivering products and services

“We are extremely excited to launch Mandeville Vault with Frank Laferriere and his talented team,” commented Michael Bradley, Co-founder and CMO of FutureVault. “They have been incredible partners in building and launching this best-in-class platform for their advisors and clients. Their attention to detail, thoughtfulness and thought leadership have translated into a technology platform that improves operational efficiencies and manages risks so that advisors can focus their time and energy on growing their practice by deepening client relationships and growing clients’ wealth.”

About Mandeville Holdings Inc.

Mandeville Holdings Inc., founded by Michael Lee-Chin, is the parent company of the Mandeville group of companies, which includes Mandeville Private Client Inc., Mandeville Insurance Services Inc. and Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Clients of the Mandeville group of companies have ACCESS to the benefits of our family office resources (via Portland Holdings Limited’s conglomeration), which means a unique opportunity to invest in quality offerings alongside some of the world’s most successful institutions and affluent investors. “The Wealthy Invest Differently.”- Mandeville understands this and is committed to democratizing opportunities for wealth creation typically reserved for the affluent and institutional investor.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is an industry leading provider of secure, cloud-based document management solutions that help organizations and their clients manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label digital vault platform to manage document distribution and collaboration, while allowing end clients to digitize, deposit, store, and manage all their most important business and personal information. Organizations leverage FutureVault’s disruptive, patented, proprietary technology to acquire and retain clients, unlock new revenue streams, improve operational efficiencies, protect information assets and maintain compliance obligations.