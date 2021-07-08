Alcoa Supply of EcoLum™ Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that it will supply EcoLumTM, its low-carbon primary aluminum, to WKW Extrusion’s Erbslöh Aluminium for its new brand of semi-finished extrusion alloys.

Erbslöh Aluminium, which is based in Germany, will use Alcoa’s low-carbon EcoLumTM for its own NEWTRAL® brand of alloys. The new brand is designed with a specific focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions for customers in the automotive, industrial, furniture accessories, and consumer electronics industries. Together, Alcoa and Erbslöh Aluminium products will help downstream industries improve the environmental footprint of their products and supply chains with low-carbon, sustainably produced aluminum.

Alcoa’s EcoLum aluminum, which has a carbon footprint that is approximately three and a half times better than the global average, is a key enabler in allowing manufacturers to reduce their emissions profile. Part of Alcoa’s Sustana™ line of low-carbon products, EcoLum offers no more than 4.0 metric tons of CO2e emissions for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) across the entire production chain, including bauxite mining and alumina refining.

“Manufacturers and consumers continue to demand the use of more sustainable raw materials across the global supply chain, and our Sustana products continue to see growing interest among customers focused on sustainability,” said Adam Smith, Alcoa’s Vice President of Aluminum Sales and Trading. “Erbslöh Aluminium has a strong reputation as a manufacturer of high-quality products for a range of critical industries, and this agreement reflects our continued drive to advance sustainably and work with customers on solutions.”

NEWTRAL® products are alloyed in Erbslöh Aluminium’s own foundry, which has casting lines that use regeneration burners and waste heat recovery. The company is also working to power its manufacturing process with 100 percent renewable energy.

"To really take sustainability seriously, we have to actively shape the future with innovation in our own development processes and work with equally dynamic partners,” said Frank Busenbecker, Managing Director of Erbslöh Aluminium GmbH. “That's why it fills us with great pride to be working even more closely with Alcoa to serve our end-use customers and transform the future together.”

Alcoa’s supply agreement with Erbslöh Aluminium is the latest in a series of sales involving low-carbon EcoLum products, reflecting the growing demand for more sustainable aluminum products. Earlier this year, Alcoa announced a partnership with RONAL Group to supply a combination of EcoLum and ELYSIS™ zero-carbon smelting technology to manufacture the wheels on the Audi e-tron GT.

Alcoa and Erbslöh Aluminium are both members of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the industry’s most comprehensive system for third-party certification of sustainable manufacturing practices. Alcoa has earned ASI’s Performance Standard and Chain of Custody certifications, allowing the Company to globally market and sell ASI-certified bauxite, alumina and aluminum.

Learn more about Alcoa’s portfolio of sustainable products at www.alcoa.com/sustana.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, with a strong portfolio of value-added cast and rolled products and substantial energy assets. Alcoa is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since inventing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

About Erbslöh Aluminium

As a part of the WKW.group, Erbslöh Aluminium GmbH (wkw.extrusion) combines the competence in handling this demanding material acquired since the early days of aluminum processing with modern management methods. Since its industrialization in the beginning of the last century, the company has represented the development, production and sales of aluminum extrusions for automotive and industrial applications. Erbslöh Aluminium develops and produces tailor-made extruded aluminum profiles for the entire range of automotive technology and modern industrial applications. Visit the company online at www.wkw.de, and follow @erbslöh on LinkedIn.

