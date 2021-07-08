Fluence Partners with BFG to Distribute Innovative LED Lighting Technology to U.S. Growers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, today announced its partnership with BFG Supply (BFG), a leading technology-enabled distributor to the green industry.

Founded in 1972, BFG has a long history of serving professional growers, lawn and garden centers, landscapers and indoor growing stores. As an established industry leader, BFG provides the highest level of customer service, the broadest product range and most innovative technology solutions. BFG is a true single-source supplier for the green industry’s needs, including offerings for watering tools and control solutions as well as multi-acre, fully integrated professional greenhouse structures.

“Fluence is the preeminent LED lighting provider for cultivators growing a multitude of crops,” said Dave Daily, president and CEO of BFG. “The company’s proven LED technology has enabled commercial facilities and home hobbyists throughout the U.S. to successfully achieve their cultivation goals, and we’re pleased to offer our retail customers and the larger green industry the most innovative lighting technology for their facilities.”

Fluence’s leading LED technology will join and augment BFG’s diverse portfolio of cultivation solutions. Fluence’s full product line will be available to BFG customers, providing hydro shops, garden supply centers and commercial growers throughout the country with highly efficient, broad-spectrum LED solutions for their indoor and greenhouse environments.

“The BFG team has a long, storied history in the U.S. as a green industry leader with strong values,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “We’re thrilled to partner with BFG to bring Fluence’s technology closer to more growers through BFG’s modern distribution facilities and skilled customer success team. Our collaboration enables BFG to meet and exceed cultivator demands by delivering advanced lighting solutions to growers throughout the country.”

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

About BFG Supply

Headquartered in Burton, OH, BFG was founded in 1972 and has been serving the green industry for five decades. BFG distributes a full line of products across complementary green industry segments including professional horticulture, lawn and garden, hydroponic and controlled environment agriculture (CEA). With over 15,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product offering provides a differentiated, one-stop solution to the market. BFG also offers customers solutions to better manage their supply chain through innovative technologies. To learn more about BFG, visit www.bfgsupply.com.