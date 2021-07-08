Vera Bradley Selects Zebra Technologies and Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments

DEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), a leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, today announced Vera Bradley has selected Reflexis AppointmentsTM to provide a tailored experience for its customers, enabling them to select an in-person or virtual shopping session. Reflexis Appointments also helps stores stay in compliance with evolving state and municipal mandates throughout the pandemic.

Vera Bradley will utilize Reflexis Appointments to streamline and improve the customer shopping experience. Customers can book time slots on Vera’s website to shop in-store or virtually from home, schedule curbside pickup and join on-site queues for walk-in service.

“Reflexis Appointments lets customers initiate and choose their shopping experience, and our stores have benefited from this customized approach,” said Kelly Brown, Vice President of Stores, Vera Bradley. “This helpful technology ensures we have the right employees in place to meet our customers’ needs, and feedback has shown shoppers plan to continue using this personalized approach in the future.”

Booked appointments are automatically accounted for in labor forecasts and schedules to ensure the right staff with the right skills are available to meet customer demand. Appointment data can also be integrated with a CRM or other third-party systems for better customer-facing processes.

“Reflexis Appointments is an essential component of reopening stores safely, empowering customers to select their ideal shopping experience,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Retailers are able to open stores quickly while adhering to mandated state and local safety regulations in addition to achieving more accurate labor forecasting.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Vera Bradley, a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, has selected Reflexis Appointments to reopen stores safely while empowering customers to select their ideal shopping experience.

Feedback from Vera Bradley customers has shown that they intend to utilize this tailored approach to shopping well into the future.

The recent acquisition of Reflexis Systems by Zebra Technologies enables teams to simplify communications, enhance task execution, and align labor with demand via AI-powered forecasting.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT REFLEXIS SYSTEMS

Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organizations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking. The Reflexis ONE™ intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimize labor decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE™ to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & employee productivity and retention. Reflexis Systems is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands. Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.