Camping World Announces Strategic Investment in Happier Camper

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Los Angeles-based, Happier Camper, Inc., the developer of the innovative and patented modular van conversion system - Adaptiv™ for vans. This partnership will deliver the Adaptiv™ system and technology products for van and camper conversions to nationwide Camping World SuperCenters. The locations will serve as design, install and renovation centers by 2022.

Happier Camper’s Adaptiv™ system features modular cubes, such as coolers, sinks, toilets, bunk beds, tables, chairs, refrigerators and cooking surfaces that allows customization of vans and campers in various ways to suit consumers' cooking, storage, and sleeping needs. The Adaptiv™ system is easy to move and durable enough to use for outdoor and camping activity.

“Partnering with Happier Camper is the perfect first step for us into the van and camper conversion market,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. “Customers will be able to bring a shell of a van or camper to one of our nationwide SuperCenters and we will act as renovation centers and install the Adaptiv™ technology in the unit. The ability to customize and convert your unit with different modular layouts brings new life and I believe a welcome addition to the future in RVing.”

“Since launching in 2016, Happier Camper has demonstrated a unique ability to design, market, and build community around our products,” said Ryan Edwards, Co-Founder, Happier Camper. “This strategic investment will substantially increase our ability to produce at scale, with trusted service and distribution to delight customers throughout North America. We are seeing an uptick in demand from the community wanting to reconfigure their existing trailers and vans, and the convenience of having over 180 Camping World locations to service the units, is game changing.”

The Happier Camper exclusive distributor partnership is set to launch at Camping World SuperCenters beginning in 2022. Customers will also have access to Good Sam membership services which includes, Good Sam Roadside Assistance and TravelAssist insurance to aid their travels.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 180 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About Happier Camper

Progressive, nimble and adventurous in tone and features, Happier Camper is a deliberate move away from conventional and oversized purchases toward leadership in the rapidly growing category of compact and flexible campers. Happier Camper is built for a market that values the convergence of function, style and affordability. Above all, they identify with emerging generations that have wide, diverse interests and that expect their purchases to “keep up” with their dynamic lifestyles. Their customers’ lives are textured, carefully curated and highly customized, and that is what Happier Camper speaks to both in product and brand. Read more: www.happiercamper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about our investments and investment objectives, our expectations regarding market potential, demand for our products, business plans and goals, our plans and our beliefs regarding our competitive position and prospects for the future, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the SEC on February 26, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.