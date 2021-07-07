POP-UP BUS SHELTER IN DOWNTOWN DENVER SUPPORTS THE BEER COMMUNITY AND ON TAP IS DONATING UP TO $1,500 BACK.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tap Credit Union®, a leader in providing consumers in local Colorado communities with innovative financial solutions for more than 60 years, is asking for the community’s support in giving back. When you join us in giving back to the brewing community through the Pink Boots Society, we'll send you a BOGO coupon (only valid for 21+) from our partners at Blue Moon Brewing in RiNo or Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery in downtown Denver so you can enjoy more of the Colorado crafted beverages that you love! In addition, On Tap will be matching up to $1,500 in donations.

The Pink Boots Society® was created to empower women beer professionals and advance their careers in the beer industry through education. They are the female movers and shakers in the beer industry. They get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. They also own breweries, package the beer, design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer. Their mission is to teach each other through independent seminar programs and to help women advance their beer careers through educational scholarships.

“Part of our mission at On Tap involves giving back to the communities in which we live and serve,” said On Tap Credit Union President and CEO Tracie Wilcox. “What we love most about this partnership is that we are working with the community to give back to the brewery industry which aligns with our roots.”

If you are in town this summer, remember to swing by the pop-up shelter off Blake and Market (one block past 22nd), scan the QR code, and help give back to the beer community or donate online here. And then as a token of our appreciation, we hope you enjoy a beverage from one of our brewery partners Blue Moon RiNo or Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery.

