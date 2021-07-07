American Oncology Network Partners With CarePayment to Help Patients With Rising Out-of-Pocket Costs

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an alliance of physicians and healthcare leaders working together to ensure the long-term success of community oncology, today announced a partnership with CarePayment, a company specializing in enabling patients to pay for their healthcare with a 0.00% APR solution. Working with CarePayment, AON will help to improve both revenue and patient satisfaction within its 22 community oncology partner practices across 17 states.

CarePayment partners with providers and organizations like AON to offer patients a 0.00% APR financing long-term solution. Patients are treated with respect, provided with convenient ways to pay (by text, mail, phone, or secure portal) and have access to CarePayment’s compassionate customer care center 24/7. Providers collect the cash they need to stay financially healthy with CarePayment’s performance guarantee, allowing them to continue their work within the community.

“AON is doing valuable work with their network of physicians and health leaders. They wanted to do more to ease the financial burden on both providers and patients,” said Ed Caldwell, CarePayment Chief Executive Officer. “CarePayment is a truly comprehensive, interest-free solution that drives more engagement, more satisfaction and more cash to our partners than any other solution. We’re proud to work with such a respected organization to help patients afford the care they need and help providers remain profitable.”

CarePayment can be found in more than 2,000 provider locations throughout the country, serving over 6.1 million patients.

“We are committed to enriching the patient experience and helping community oncology practices thrive,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Patients often face financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. This relationship helps patients avoid the potential for financial toxicity and ensures they are not endangering their health by delaying care, skipping treatments or failing to refill their prescriptions.”

About CarePayment

CarePayment is a patient financing company that accelerates a healthcare providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by advanced technology and analytics, our innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at www.carepayment.com.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 102 physicians and 68 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.