BSC Partners with InfStones to Provide Infrastructure Support to BSC Ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binance Smart Chain has partnered with Infinity Stones, the world's largest blockchain infrastructure service provider, for full-scale infrastructure support including Node Service and Archive Data Access for all projects and developers in the BSC ecosystem, having enlisted InfStones for support on its universal infrastructure platform.

BSC ecosystem project coordinator Samy Karim says, "By collaborating with InfStones, we will deliver better data accessibility to developers in the BSC ecosystem. For example, BSC handles millions of daily transactions and utilizing the immense historical data requires strong infrastructure support. With the help of ecosystem partners such as InfStones, we’re working on providing solutions with higher scalability and security."

With transaction volume on the chain quickly reaching seven times that of Ethereum, BSC's on-chain data is accumulating at the same rate. With 10 million transactions occurring daily, every BSC full node will also add 10 GB of data each day. With this data synchronization, storage and access can create complications for projects and developers. To address this, InfStones will support and allow developers to access and utilize historical data with better efficiency and security.

Through the services provided by InfStones, developers can now synchronize to the latest blockchain data and obtain complete historical data quickly and securely. On this basis, developers can now quickly develop DApp, DeFi, or find other profit opportunities through the massive Data on Binance Smart Chain. Some of the essential features that developers on BSC can now use include:

Archive Node Access: Quickly establish a proprietary, fully synced Full node or Archive node on BSC, and directly connect to the InfStones BSC validator node to quickly access the core network.

Quickly establish a proprietary, fully synced Full node or Archive node on BSC, and directly connect to the InfStones BSC validator node to quickly access the core network. Archive Data: Provide BSC Archive data support.

“The BSC network has been growing at a truly impressive rate, and we are proud to play our part in the continuation of that growth. Through our partnership, all projects and developers building in the BSC ecosystem will have access to our institutional-quality infrastructure support, to help them take their innovative work to the next level.” said Zhenwu Shi, Founder and CEO at InfStones.

InfStones joined the BSC network as one of the 21 validator nodes in March 2021, and offers its enterprise-level architecture to protect the network’s stability and security. Meanwhile, InfStones is committed to providing public infrastructure services to support and help the BSC ecosystem to continue its rapid expansion.

About InfStones:

Founded in 2018 with offices across three countries and two continents, InfStones is the world's leading blockchain infrastructure provider. The company's core team is composed of senior engineers and business leaders from well-known tech and financial companies across the world.

InfStones is dedicated to bringing down the traditional barriers to connecting with the blockchain, allowing clients to quickly build their applications on a large variety of blockchain networks. Currently, InfStones provides services to institutional clients around the globe, supporting over 10,000 nodes on more than 50 major blockchains.

For more information on InfStones, please visit https://infstones.com/

About Binance Smart Chain:

Binance Smart Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former’s fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible dApps.

For more information on Binance Smart Chain, please visit https://www.binance.org/#smartChain.