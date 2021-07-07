Immuta Becomes First Data Access Control Solution for Snowflake Partner Connect

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the leading provider of universal cloud data access control, today announced it is now available to provide automated data access control in Snowflake’s Partner Connect portal. The addition of Immuta’s advanced automated data access control capabilities highlights the growing need for strong security and privacy protection in today’s fast-moving DataOps environment.

Snowflake Partner Connect offers customers a way to easily test products that add value to their Snowflake platforms. While Snowflake Partner Connect originally focused primarily on ETL tools, the partner portal is now expanding to include market-leading tools in the data governance and access control ecosystem. Immuta's integration with Snowflake Partner Connect will enable Snowflake users to launch an Immuta instance preconfigured with Snowflake connection credentials, enabling customers to begin automatically discovering sensitive data, creating fine-grained access control policies, and safely sharing data in minutes. Deployment options for Immuta instances include both SaaS and self-managed.

“Organizations are navigating a complex cloud ecosystem and data teams need scalable access controls that work across diverse cloud environments,” said Chris Devaney, Vice President of Alliances at Immuta. “Immuta’s novel approach using dynamic, policy-based access controls works universally across various Snowflake accounts or when organizations are using a combination of Snowflake and other cloud data platforms. We look forward to continuing our work with Snowflake helping customers maximize ROI from their analytics, BI, and data sharing projects.”

“Immuta’s automated, integrated approach to data governance helps bring fine-grained data security and access control to Snowflake customers who deal with large amounts of sensitive data,” said Snowflake Senior Product Manager Harsha Kapre, who oversees Snowflake's Partner Connect program. “Snowflake is committed to helping customers mobilize their data and Immuta plays an important role in helping ensure that our customers’ most sensitive data is protected.”

“Immuta’s scalable, policy-based access controls allow the right people to securely access the right data – even the most sensitive – regardless of where they are based and what access privileges they should have. By removing the friction often associated with setting up data access control logic and privacy levels, Immuta gets data consumers up and running in minutes, not months,” added Devaney.

Immuta and Snowflake together power secure BI, analytics, and data science initiatives for large enterprise customers and innovative technology companies. For example, The Center for New Data, a nonprofit focused on bringing together massive amounts of sensitive data to help analysts track the spread of COVID-19 and shape public policy and health response, is using Immuta to simplify data sharing while preserving both data privacy and utility. Immuta automates the enforcement of fine-grained, attribute-based access controls and privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) on the Center’s data in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

“As we add more components in a cloud data environment, the combination of Immuta and Snowflake is much cleaner than other on-prem situations we’ve had before,” said Ryan Naughton, founder and CTO at The Center for New Data. “The ability for us to manage access controls, deploy privacy-enhancing technologies, and rapidly implement novel frameworks of governance for our research teams has been a breath of fresh air, with no management or overhead costs for adding additional cloud solutions.”

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.immuta.com.