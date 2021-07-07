TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. (“TGI”), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, is excited to announce the first national in-network contract for TruGraf, its proprietary gene expression test for subclinical acute rejection. Humana, a leading health care company that offers a wide range of insurance products and health and wellness services, will offer in-network coverage for the TruGraf blood gene expression test to its Medicare kidney transplant patients, effective August 1, 2021.

TruGraf is the first blood gene expression test approved by CMS/Medicare. TruGraf offers the earliest possible detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant patients with stable kidney function before organ injury and chronic acute rejection begins. This novel biomarker test offers transplant patients a non-invasive option for otherwise painful biopsy procedures, leading to detection of subclinical rejection, better long-term outcomes, and an improved quality of life.

Humana will cover the TruGraf test for its Medicare Advantage, Medicare HMO, Medicare Network PFFS, Medicare POS, and Medicare PPO patients.

TGI is very pleased that Humana has extended in-network coverage for TruGraf, making this test available to its Medicare transplant patient population. TGI is committed to working in partnership with medical providers to make our non-invasive approach to improving transplant outcomes available to patients who can benefit from it.

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family of companies, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Our flagship product is TruGraf, the only non-invasive blood test approved by CMS that offers the earliest possible detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in 2019.

Learn more about Transplant Genomics at https://trugraf.com/ and about Eurofins Scientific at https://www.eurofins.com/