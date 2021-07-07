Orbis Clinical, an Epic Staffing Group Company, Partners with WorkLLama to Launch Orbis Engage™ Platform for Life Sciences Staffing

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life sciences staffing firm Orbis Clinical, an Epic Staffing Group company, has partnered with WorkLLama to launch the Orbis Engage™ mobile-first SaaS talent community platform. With Orbis Engage, Orbis Clinical – the second Epic Staffing Group company to launch WorkLLama’s white labeled platform – delivers a centralized and seamless candidate experience to their clinicians and data scientists, who can search and apply for jobs, make referrals, access support resources and more.

“ The healthcare jobs market is set to significantly outpace projected overall employment through the end of this decade,” said Epic Staffing Group Chief Marketing and Branding Officer Michael Fineberg. “ To prepare for and keep pace with this growth, we’ve partnered with tech providers such as WorkLLama to ensure we can deliver a superior candidate experience. WorkLLama’s talent community platform operates as an extension of our model, combining formerly disparate functions – including job search, referrals, and accessing resources – into one centralized location. This ensures that our candidates – whether they’re clinicians, data scientists, travel nurses or other healthcare professionals – keep coming back to us.”

Data scientists and clinicians have numerous options when it comes to which staffing firm they choose to work with. Orbis Engage offers a superior mobile-first experience so they can:

Easily search for, find and apply for jobs based on specialty, experience and desired location.

Earn extra income by referring friends to Orbis Clinical and track referrals and bonus payouts.

Set up profiles, receive check-ins, notifications and job and referral updates with the personal touch of Orbis Clinical’s support team.

Communicate with recruiters.

Do timecard and payroll.

“ Orbis Engage will improve engagement between Orbis Clinical recruiters and candidates, and will give our consultants a self-service model for searching for, finding and applying for jobs,” said Orbis Clinical CEO Megan Lanham. “ The platform also makes it easy for Orbis to stay engaged with our consultants once they’re on the job. In this market, candidates aren’t just choosing the company they’ll ultimately work for; they’re choosing the staffing firm that makes the process as easy and enjoyable as possible. Orbis Engage helps us distinguish ourselves by creating a superior candidate experience that keeps them coming back to us and referring friends and connections to us.”

“ We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Epic Staffing Group to support life sciences staffing through Orbis Clinical,” said WorkLLama CEO Sudhakar Maruvada. “ Our team has worked closely with Orbis to ensure a smooth rollout of Orbis Engage. We are committed to helping support Orbis in its commitment to stand out as the firm of choice when it comes to life sciences staffing.”

Epic Staffing Group plans to roll out the Engage platform to several additional staffing verticals in 2021.

About Orbis Clinical

Orbis Clinical provides life sciences organizations with contract and permanent expertise across all facets of research and development from pre-clinical to post-market. Our flexible solutions allow clients to build, scale and more efficiently manage their talent needs. We provide multiple solutions spanning permanent and temporary placement to clients ranging from venture-backed start-ups through Fortune 500 firms. Our mission is to provide the world's leading life science companies with expertise essential to treating devastating diseases.

www.orbisclinical.com

About Epic Staffing Group

Epic Staffing Group is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the Life Sciences and Healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include Life Sciences Contract and Permanent Placement, Travel Nursing, Interim Executive Placement, Travel Allied, School Therapy & Nursing, Government Staffing and International Staffing.

www.epicstaffinggroup.com

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a mobile-first SaaS talent community platform that helps companies leverage their brands to create powerful candidate, employee and client experiences to source, engage and retain top talent. Its technology makes it possible to foster meaningful, more human connections with talent, leading to exceptional and inspired branded talent communities that fuel business success. WorkLLama drives digital transformation through social referral management; seamless candidate engagement; Sofi, its AI conversational bot; integrated, omnichannel communication; on-demand staffing; and direct sourcing solutions. For more information visit www.workllama.com.