Worldwide Feminine Hygiene Industry to 2026 - Increasing Measures of Female Hygiene in Asia-Pacific Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global feminine hygiene market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

Key Market Trends

The Dominant Position Held by Sanitary Pad Segment

Globally, more and more women are getting educated about female hygiene products. The Asia-pacific market still prefers sanitary pads whereas the Americans are gradually shifting towards tampons and menstrual cups. Various kinds of sanitary napkins/pads like with wings, great absorbents, thin pads, cotton-filled pads, scented pads, etc. can be seen in various types of supermarkets and even convenience store, thereby, further increasing its market share in the global market.

Moreover, countries around the world are witnessing an increasing number of promotions and educational sessions, due to the increasing prominence of social media and the various initiatives taken by the government and NGOs to increase awareness about the benefits of using menstrual hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins.

For instance, to make sanitary napkins more affordable and accessible, the government of India, in 2019, announced the price reduction of Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Oxo-Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins, which were launched in 2018, to INR 1 per pad, from INR 2.5. Such factors are expected to propel the demand for feminine hygiene products.

Increasing Measures of Women Hygiene in Asia-Pacific Driving the Market

The population of Asia-Pacific is huge and is growing further. Various companies have introduced different kinds of brands of feminine hygiene products for various economic sections of society. China's local Sanitary Pads market emerges as the largest market followed by The United States.

Though the awareness about hygiene products is less in the Asian markets, however, the potential to be tapped or explored by various companies. Owing to the increased demand for feminine hygiene products, the manufactures in Asia-Pacific are launching various other types of products.

For instance, tampons were considered to be luxury products in India, and they were only used by few consumers in tier-1 cities. Moreover, with the surge of online retailing across the country, tier-2 and tier-3 consumers have also started driving the sales of tampons. For example, Visionaari, a Delhi-based (India) tampon manufacturer, claimed that about 50% of its orders now come from tier-2 and tier-3 regions, owing to easy access through the online retail channels.

