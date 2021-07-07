VyStar Credit Union Selects Nymbus as Digital Banking Partner

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced that VyStar Credit Union has chosen Nymbus as its new online and mobile banking solution partner. This extends a landmark partnership that began earlier this year with VyStar’s $20 million investment in the newly formed Nymbus CUSO.

VyStar Credit Union — the 13th-largest credit union in the U.S. with assets totaling $12 billion — is a market leader for continuously evolving its business to support members with dynamic banking products and personalized financial services. Amid heightened competition and consumer expectations, VyStar was seeking a partner that would reposition them to thrive with the constant and intentional innovation required to support sustained and meaningful member growth. With Nymbus, they will have an unparalleled digital banking platform to enable transformative change with relevant, cost-effective, time-saving digital solutions tailored to members’ needs.

“Our commitment to providing industry leading capabilities led us to Nymbus and its breakthrough digital offerings, which will deepen VyStar’s connection and value to members,” said Joe Colca, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at VyStar Credit Union. “Our previous investment already demonstrated our confidence in Nymbus. We’re now proud to lead by example for other credit unions seeking a trusted fintech partner to implement sophisticated technology, people and processes to offer progressive products and member experiences.”

“To thrive and meet today’s consumers’ sky-high expectations, the key is delivering unique value unavailable anywhere else,” said John Janclaes, President of Nymbus CUSO. “We’re thrilled VyStar has financially and now technologically invested in Nymbus’ mission to connect credit unions with trusted fintech offerings that generate growth while deepening member connections.”

For more information on Nymbus CUSO and how to get involved, visit https://www.nymbus.com/cuso/.

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to grow and attract new market segments by delivering a full suite of banking technology, including Loan Origination, CRM and Digital, along with the operational resources to launch and run a new digital bank. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves over 770,000 members with assets totaling $12 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and one of the major employers in the region with over 2,000 employees. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 10 Southern Georgia counties and past and present military members and their families all over the world.