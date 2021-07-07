AdTech Innovator QTT® Adds to Its Family of Groundbreaking Patents Connecting Digital, Linear TV Ad Marketplaces

NEW YORK & LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A newly awarded patent delivers a major step in the integration of the digital and linear television advertising marketplaces. QTT®, an AdTech innovative video platform that helps make linear TV advertising behave digitally, today earned its third patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,057,134 for “Integrating Digital Advertising with Cable TV Network and Broadcast Advertising”) in its path to bridging the gap between linear TV and digital advertising.

“QTT® is a win-win for advertisers and linear TV companies alike,” said John Piccone, president of QTT®. “Local and national television inventory suppliers own the lion’s share of premium, fraud-free video advertising inventory. But digital-only advertisers have not been able to access this premium inventory through the demand-side platforms where they currently purchase all other digital media. There are many more digital advertisers than TV advertisers and this development allows all of those digital advertisers to access TV inventory and to avail themselves of brand-safe options that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their budgets.”

QTT®, a division of Viamedia, the largest independent local ad management company, is a first-of-its-kind cloud-based solution that converts a single DSP/SSP digital ad call into a linear TV advertising placement. Integrated with leading SSPs and DSPs, QTT® facilitates private marketplace deals with the local broadcasters and broadcast and cable networks who have licensed QTT®.

“This completes the last mile that has been missing from previous efforts to connect the largest pool of premium video advertising inventory to DSPs and SSPs -- while giving inventory owners control of the process,” said Randy Lykes, CTO of QTT parent Viamedia and who is named on the patent. “QTT® solves this by making advertising standards interoperable.”

The new patent is part of QTT®’s robust product development and intellectual property strategy and complements two patents issued to QTT® within the past year.

In August 2020, QTT® received U.S. Patent No. 10,757,462 for “Integrating Digital Advertising Ecosystems Into Linear TV,” which enabled MVPDs to connect to digital-first advertisers via demand-side and supply-side ad platforms (DSPs and SSPs). In May 2021, QTT® received its second patent, No. 11,012,758, for “Cross-Channel Digital and IoT Advertising Triggered by Cable TV Cue Message” -- ensuring that MVPDs are central to advertising on any connected device.

This newly awarded patent enables connection to broadcast and cable programmers and their ad inventory, immediately increasing digital-first advertisers’ access to local linear TV inventory from 2 minutes per hour, as enabled by last year’s patent, to 15 minutes per hour nationally. In combination, the three patents support QTT®’s product roadmap for the future.

“We always knew that advertisers and their agencies would want the option to buy both national and local linear inventory through their DSPs,” Piccone added. “Working with leading SSP and DSP partners, we have now made this a reality both as a product that is currently available as well as part of QTT®‘s intellectual property strategy.”

About QTT®

QTT®, based in New York City, is a first-of-its-kind cloud-based television advertising solution that requests and receives ads from programmatic digital ad exchanges to enable linear cable television ad insertion utilizing existing cable and broadcast TV infrastructure. QTT® is a division of Viamedia, the Lexington, Kentucky, based provider of comprehensive audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions. Its platform has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 MVPDs in 31 states across 69 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. QTT® is and can be deployed well beyond Viamedia’s footprint. For more information about QTT®, please visit https://viamediatv.com/qtt. For more information about Viamedia, please visit https://viamediatv.com.