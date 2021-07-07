Old World Spices and Seasonings Announces Partnership with Head Country

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old World Spices and Seasonings is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment and partnership with Head Country. Old World Spices is a premium developer and manufacturer of custom blended and packaged dry food products and seasonings. Head Country is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed Oklahoma-based barbeque brand and sauce manufacturer and a Midwest regional favorite for nearly 75 years.

Head Country was founded by 1977 by Danny Head, the nephew of Donavan “Bud” Head, a cook who developed the Head Country Original recipe while serving on a Navy destroyer during World War II. Head Country has been the market share leader in Oklahoma for more than a decade and has seen tremendous growth under the leadership of CEO Rocky Flick and GM Amanda Emerson. “We couldn’t be more excited for our customers and employees to enter into this partnership with Old World Spices,” said Rocky Flick.

“The Head Country and Old World partnership solidifies the platform as a barbeque and grilling category powerhouse, and we expect customers will benefit from this partnership as we bring complementary dry and wet capabilities and products together. This is a significant step in our vision to become a leader in delivering exceptional taste,” said Russell Meinhardt, Chief Executive Officer of Old World Spices.

Richard Boos, Chairman of Old World Spices and Partner at Shore Capital (“Shore”), a Private Equity investor in Old World Spices, commented, “Shore is thrilled to add Head Country to our Old World ingredients platform. We look forward to partnering with management to continue growing the Head Country business and the platform to provide unmatched customer service and authentic tastes to the market.”

To learn more about Old World Spices or Head Country, please visit www.oldworldspices.com and www.headcountry.com.

About Old World Spices

Old World spices is a premium developer and manufacturer, offering custom blended and packaged food products and seasonings to retail, foodservice, and industrial customers across the United States. OWS operates an SQF certified 85,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 150 employees in Concordia, MO, with a 13,000 square foot R&D and headquarters facility in Overland Park, KS. Shore Capital Partners partnered with Old World Spices in November 2020. For more information about Old World Spices, please visit www.oldworldspices.com.

About Head Country

Head Country is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed Oklahoma-based barbeque brand and sauce manufacturer, sold in retail stores and restaurants. Head Country operates out of a 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 40 employees in Ponca City, OK. For more information about Head Country, please visit www.headcountry.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Business Services industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.